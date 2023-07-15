What happened to Haley Odlozil? TikTok mom loses battle with cancer

Haley Odlozil was a testament to a mother’s love.

Her husband, Taylor Odlozil, detailed Haley’s journey with ovarian cancer on TikTok.

Their story gained a massive following as many people checked in daily to see the words, “Haley is still fighting,” along with a new video.

It was a long road for Haley, who fought with everything she had. The couple welcomed a little boy, Weston, who was part of the documented journey.

Unfortunately, Taylor announced on his social media platforms that Haley lost her battle and passed away.

He chose to keep the arrangements private because of the following they amassed throughout their journey, but he acknowledged those who were pulling for Haley as she battled this relentless disease.

Taylor Odlozil announces the passing of Haley Odlozil

The words everyone hoped not to see came with a new TikTok video that Taylor Odlozil shared with his 2.4 million followers.

He shared a beautiful family photo, revealing Haley lost her battle with ovarian cancer at just 30 years old.

Taylor wrote, in part, “It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away. I cannot begin to describe the amount of heart ache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt. Ive never seen someone fight so hard to live.”

The last several months have been filled with adventure and time spent with family as Haley fought with everything she had. She wanted so badly to live for her son and husband, and those moments were seen through the videos shared by Taylor.

Many sweet moments with Weston were caught throughout the journey too, and the couple shared the details of how Weston came to be while Haley was fighting ovarian cancer.

This wasn’t something they expected, and Taylor wanted to document their highs and lows, giving followers a reality check of what life looks like when caring for someone with cancer.

Haley Odlozil’s cancer journey

Haley Odlozil battled ovarian cancer for eight years. She talked about her process, including a delayed diagnosis that left very few options to help her.

He mentioned her battle in the video where Taylor Odlozil shared the news of her passing. He said, “One thing I can tell you, she suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad Im not there to see it.”

The entire TikTok community will mourn the loss of Haley and celebrate the love she had for Weston and Taylor.

He will be stepping away from social media as he grieves and deals with the incredible loss of his wife.

TikTok stars who have passed away and made an impact on their followers are often celebrated and mourned.