Beloved TikTok sensation Grandma Bobbe ‘GB’ passes away

Grandma Bobbe (GB) passed away earlier this week. Pic credit: @gbandme/TikTok

TikTok sensation Grandma Bobbe, lovingly referred to as GB by her grandson, Matthew Stewart, passed away earlier this week.

GB stole followers’ hearts when the videos Matthew made began to catch on in the TikTok world. Under the handle GB and Me, Grandma Bobbe and Matthew took followers on everyday adventures, shared special moments, and, more importantly, brightened the days of their fans.

Unfortunately, the latest video from GB and Me revealed that Grandma Bobbe passed away on January 26.

What happened to GB?

In September of 2021, Grandma Bobbe took a fall and ended up in a rehab facility to regain her strength. Matthew Stewart made a video outside of the facility with GB, where they joked about whether she was being nice to everyone.

The fall, coupled with GB’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, made things more complicated. Matthew also made a video about how hard it was to see messages asking whether his grandmother was still alive, especially in the state she was in back in December.

For the most part, the account was inactive except for updates on how Grandma Bobbe was doing and Matthew’s update about her passing.

Matthew and his partner revealed they were expecting a little one just before GB fell. Grandma Bobbe was so happy she would be a “great GB,” and he had hoped it would be something to help push her to get better and come home. Their little one is due in April.

Grandma Bobbe got Todd Chrisley’s attention

In March 2021, Grandma Bobbe was surprised with a message from Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley. He had seen her and the Chrisley family wanted to do something special for GB.

Matthew Stewart recorded the moment when GB found out that Todd and his family were paying for her hair appointments for the rest of her days. It was a touching moment, and that video alone garnered over 179k likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Grandma Bobbe brought light and love to those who watched her videos, and her grandson, Matthew Stewart, made sure she knew how much the people on TikTok adored GB.

The TikTok account for GB has over 5.2 million followers, and the total likes they have received is over 85.5 million. Grandma Bobbe made the platform a brighter place, and her followers will miss the sass and beauty she put into every single video she made with Matthew.