Idina Menzel wins ‘Not My Name’ trend on TikTok by calling out John Travolta

Idina Menzel has taken to TikTok to participate in viral new trend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Not only is Idina Menzel known as Disney’s Ice Queen, but this week has taken the reins as TikTok Queen with her new viral video.

The singer, actress, and performing phenomenon Menzel participated in the platform’s #notmyname challenge by posting her video on Friday, quickly landing a spot on the For You Page of many fans.

The trend itself consists of performers cutting together clips of roles/characters they’ve played, accompanied by the names of said characters.

The clips are shown while the 2007 hit song “That’s Not My Name” by The Ting Tings plays, showing off the different people that the users have portrayed in their careers.

Although many of the participants of the challenge make similarly-styled videos, Menzel’s stands out for a different reason:

Idina throws shade at John Travolta for not actually knowing her name

Idina’s video, which has gained 1.6 million likes and almost 17k comments in just under 1 day, starts with a clip of her accompanied by the text, “My name is Idina, but they call me…”

The video then shows clips of her as Elphaba in Wicked, Maureen in Rent, Rachel’s mom in Glee, Nancy in Enchanted, Elsa in Frozen, Vivian in Cinderella (2021), Dinah in Uncut Gems, and then the grand finale:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Adele Dazeem,” as John Travolta famously miscalled her at the 2014 Oscars before she was about to perform her Oscar-nominated hit, “Let It Go.”

The hilarious shade is thrown at Travolta by adding in a clip of him introducing her with the text “??????” The clip plays while the song conveniently repeats “that’s not my name” in the background.

Pic credit: @idinamenzel/TikTok

“The wickedly talented Adele Dazeem,” which gained quick worldwide attention, had all eyes on Travolta as so many wondered how he could make such a big mispronunciation. Travolta, in an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2015, blamed the mistake on being rushed and quickly told they changed Menzel’s name to a phonetic spelling right before he was to go on stage to introduce her.

“In my mind, I’m going, ‘what is that name? I don’t know that name,’ and it was this phonetic spelling, but I didn’t rehearse it that way,” he said.

Idina has since poked fun at the situation and has had a great sense of humor about the mishap. She has even gone on to praise him for the mistake and says that it helped her become a household name.

At even a quick glance, viewers can see just how many comments refer to Travolta’s moment in the video. The top comment comes from TikTok user @laurensaloha which says, “Adele Dazeem is that really you?!”

Pic credit: @idinamenzel/TikTok

User @sj_rachel chimed in to say, “I was waiting for Adele Dazeem and you DIDN’T DISAPPOINT!”

Even actress Cristy Carlson Romano joined in to make the overall declaration – “You Win!”

Pic credit: @IdinaMenzel/TikTok

With over a million likes and a pinned spot on her TikTok feed, it’s safe to assume Menzel will be continuing to use the social media platform to keep entertaining all of her fans and followers.

She is “wickedly talented” after all.