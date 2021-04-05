John Travolta shares emotional birthday tribute to daughter Ella after a heart-breaking year

John Travolta shared a touching tribute to mark daughter Ella’s bittersweet 21st birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

John Travolta’s only daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, celebrated her 21st birthday on Saturday, a milestone that was commemorated by the proud father on Instagram.

The actor shared a smiling photo of his eldest child in the garden of their family home in Florida, alongside a heartfelt birthday message.



“Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!” wrote John.

Understandably, this year’s birthday celebrations will have been bittersweet for the family, as this year was Ella’s first birthday since her mother, actress Kelly Preston, sadly passed away from breast cancer last summer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, as one wrote, “She is such a gorgeous combination of you and Kelly. Happy Birthday!”



Another wrote, “What a perfect mix of her parents. Beautiful gal! Happy Birthday”.



Among the birthday wishes even included a few famous friends, including Sharon Stone who called Ella a “stunner”.

While Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee commented, “Happy bday not so much kiddo…. love T n Britt”.

Ella gave ‘best friend’ and father John Travolta a sweet birthday tribute earlier this year

John’s adorable homage to his daughter comes two months after she shared a loving testimonial to her dad on his 67th birthday in February.



To commemorate the occasion, Ella posted a family photo with her dad and younger brother Benjamin, 10, on Instagram.

Underneath the photo, she penned her father a heartwarming birthday message.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday.”

John Travolta couldn’t be prouder of ‘graceful and gorgeous’ daughter Ella

The Pulp Fiction actor previously opened up about how proud he is of his daughter, who has decided to follow in the footsteps of her parents and pursue acting.

Speaking to People, John said of his daughter, “She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her,” says Travolta. “And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”

Meanwhile, John said his son Ben is also keeping busy.

“He’s into gymnastics, tennis, fishing, and the computer world, like all the kids.”

The actor added that he believes it’s important to let kids speak their minds.



“I really do believe that children have rights. Just because they are little bodies doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have a say-so,” he says. “I find when you consult them, they can come up with much better ideas than yours.”