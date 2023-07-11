Kylie Jenner blasted for reaction to TikTok’s old age filter

Kylie Jenner isn’t a fan of growing older, at least not if she looks like the TikTok filter says she will.

The beauty mogul took part in a recent trend where a filter ages your face to show you what you’ll look like when you’re older, and she doesn’t like it one bit.

She appeared to be makeup-free in the video, with the bottom slide showing her now and the top slide showing her with the filter.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all. No…. No,” Kylie said in the 15-second video.

Fans and critics didn’t take long to show up in the comment section, with some waiting to have the sound of the video clip to be used over their own videos.

Still, others were more critical of the reality TV star, noting that she can always fix her signs of aging and has the money to look young forever if she wants to.

Critics blast Kylie Jenner: ‘You’ll get it fixed’

While Dr. Gabriel Chiu comments to let Kylie know that he’s “got you” when it comes to any aging concerns, he wasn’t the most popular opinion.

Most users were focused on the fact that she could “get it fixed” and told her, “Don’t worry.”

One user wrote, “Now imagine us, mortals, no money, working 12 hours a day sis. WE are in trouble,” calling out the double standard with Kylie’s lifestyle compared to the average person.

Others wrote that she has enough money to get it fixed, so she shouldn’t worry about not liking it because she’ll always be able to afford to fix it.

Comments from Kylie’s TikTok. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Still, this goes against some of what Kylie said during the most recent season of The Kardashians, where she opened up about beauty standards and her family’s impact on them.

Kylie Jenner says she regrets her cosmetic work

Along with critics stating that Kylie has the money to have work done to fix any signs of aging, there is another tidbit of information about cosmetic work that was revealed in The Kardashians Season 3 trailer.

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards we’re setting,” Kylie said in the trailer. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I never touched anything to begin with.”

Kylie seems to be in her all-natural era based on her TikToks with minimal makeup and her hair growth. However, aging is still a natural process — so will she stick to her guns about setting a better beauty standard, or will she opt for more cosmetic procedures to avoid signs of aging?

It’s hard to tell what the beauty mogul will do right now, but she has some time before she has to worry about her aging looks. Hopefully, when that time comes, she’ll be at peace with whatever her decision is — whether she stays natural or opts for more cosmetic procedures.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.