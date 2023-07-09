Kylie Jenner flaunts curves in skimpy bikini for poolside shoot

Based on the sizzling visuals she shared with fans over the weekend, Kylie Jenner has officially welcomed summer.

The 25-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur rocked a green string bikini with a strapless ruched bandeau top and bottoms which accentuated her curves.

She wore the stunning two-piece and lounged poolside on a wooden garden chair with a comfortable cushion. With the inviting water in a lengthy pool and clear blue skies as part of her backdrop, Kylie struck multiple poses.

The Kardashians star shared multiple images and a video clip from the poolside shoot to her official Instagram and IG Story.

Several photos included her seated comfortably with her arms gripped on the chair’s arms as she looked to the side to avert her face from the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another image, Kylie provided a closeup as she basked in the sun with her head tilted back. She wore several gold pendant necklaces, a belly chain, and bracelets as part of her poolside ensemble.

Kylie Jenner enjoys a ‘Happy Saturday’ in her green bikini

Kylie also included a shot of her looking to the side with her face visible and her dark locks flowing in the outdoor breeze and a video clip of herself as she stood up and tilted her head back before using her hands to adjust her hair.

The Lana Del Rey song Radio plays briefly in Kylie’s IG Story clip part. More footage appears in a longer video she uploaded to her official Instagram page featuring a classic Beatles song.

“Like a f***in’ dream I’m livin’ in/Baby, love me ’cause I’m playing on the radio,” Del Rey sings over Kylie’s IG Story clip.

“Happy Saturday,” Kylie wrote in the caption for her carousel post of photos, prompting many fans to react with likes and comments.

“Make my sunday more beautiful,” one commenter wrote in admiration of Kylie’s bikini pics.

“king kylie is back… nature is healing,” another wrote to celebrate the reality TV star’s visuals.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Ain’t no way Timothy can handle allat,” another commenter joked, referring to Kylie’s rumored beau, Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner promoted recent Kylie Cosmetics sale and launches

Since appearing on various Kardashians reality TV shows and spinoffs, Kylie has become an absolute titan in the business world, thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Kylie’s brand originally launched as Kylie Lip Kits in November 2016. However, it eventually underwent a name change and became Kylie Cosmetics, now a booming multi-million dollar business that offers its customers a variety of popular products.

There was controversy over Kylie’s brand valuation several years ago. However, it’s clear the brand has made her quite wealthy.

On Saturday, Kylie shared a selfie where she was lying on her side in a yellow crop top to promote a one-day sale of 25 percent off Kylie Comsetics’ glow balms.

In addition, several new IG posts revealed the next Kylie Cosmetics launches are arriving on July 12.

In a post where she wore a somewhat sheer black dress, Kylie held up the brand’s Classic Matte palette in front of one of her eyes, with the other eye closed.

“meet our NEW Classic Matte palette 🖤 our all-in-one eye palette features 10 essential shades to create everyday, effortless looks. coming July 12⁠,” the caption said.

In addition, a post on Kylie Cosmetics’ page announced the “iconic MARY JO K” lip kit favorites will be introduced as gloss.

“the og shades you love: Kylie, Mary Jo, Dolce K are launching in the ultra-glossy high gloss formula + 3 never before seen shades, coming July 12,” the post’s caption shared.

In 2016, Bustle reported that Kylie’s Mary Jo K was a nod to her grandmother, Mary Jo. The concept originated as Kylie wanted to launch a “true red lipstick” for Valentine’s Day and named it after MJ.

In addition, Kylie has named other items after family members, including the Kourt K and Koko K matte glosses.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.