Who is Sebastian Noel on The Challenge: USA 2 cast?

Viewers are introduced to Sebastian Noel on The Challenge: USA 2 cast as one of the rookie competitors trying to win the season.

The spinoff show features CBS stars from Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race, as well as several veterans from MTV’s The Challenge.

Noel is one of the savvy Survivor stars, along with newcomers Cassidy Clark, Desi Williams, Chanelle Howell, and Chris Underwood.

He’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of two other Survivor players, Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, who won the first season of USA.

However, he’ll have to keep his head in the game and not focus on potential love in the house during the competition.

Here are key details about Sebastian on The Challenge: USA 2, including age, profession, reality TV history, and where to find him on social media.

Who is Sebastian Noel on the Challenge: USA 2?

Sebastian Noel is a 29-year-old reality TV star, private captain, and fishing guide from Melbourne, Florida. He debuted on Survivor: Ghost Island, the CBS show’s 36th season.

Before appearing on the CBS competition show, he likened his game to Survivor winner Tyson Apostol. He said he enjoyed meeting people from “all walks of life” being everyone’s favorite person.

Sebastian also described himself as “Outgoing, adventurous, and free spirited” in his Survivor bio and listed hobbies, including surfing, cooking, fishing, traveling, and gardening.

During his Survivor run, he lasted 36 out of 39 days and finished sixth in the competition. His castmates included the show winner, Wendell Holland, and runner-up Domenick Abbate, who competed in The Challenge: USA’s first season.

In July, Sebastian revealed his involvement in the second season of the CBS spinoff based on MTV’s The Challenge with an Instagram post.

“Round 2 loading….⏳Except this time not on a tropical island! Tune in August 10th on @cbstv and watch me compete on the baddest show out there @thechallenge LETS GOOOO BABYYYY 😝🤘🏽👽” he wrote in his announcement.

Sebastian had a relationship with castmate Jenna Bowman following his season of Survivor, but that has likely ended based on teases of his showmance in The Challenge: USA 2.

In trailers and preview clips, he’s revealed to have a crush on MTV star Tori Deal, who has been known to have a few showmances during The Challenge.

Sebastian talked about his competitive strengths and flaws

During a USA 2 promotional clip featuring the Survivor stars, Sebastian said he was “everyone’s favorite” during his season and “caught fish and seafood for the tribes.” He described himself as more “strategic” than people give him credit for.

He also said a flaw he has is that he might be “tempted to work with too many people” as allies on the show. Check out more of Sebastian and the other Survivor stars below.

Viewers saw Sebastian’s debut in the USA 2 premiere episode, where fellow Survivor Cassidy chose him for the Blue Team. That team includes Cory Wharton, Tori, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Alyssa Snider, and Chris.

Where to find Sebastian on Instagram and other social media

Like many reality TV stars on USA 2, Sebastian has an official Instagram page with pictures and videos from his life. Fans can follow him via the handle @mermaid___man on Instagram to see what he’s up to.

As mentioned, he works as a fishing guide, and his IG photos show plenty of his big catches from various trips. That includes the shot below from Fiji, which shows him holding up Spanish mackerels.

Sebastian shows his other hobbies on his IG, including surfing, traveling, and deep-sea diving.

In the video clip below, also from Fiji, fans can see why he’s referred to as “Merman” by several castmates.

In addition to Instagram, Sebastian is also on Twitter. Fans can follow him using the handle @mermaid___man on the social media platform.

He hasn’t been nearly as active there as on Instagram, so fans may be hard-pressed to find too much from him during his time on The Challenge: USA 2.

Sebastian seems to have all the tools to win a game like The Challenge, based on his likable personality, willingness to take risks, and experience from CBS’ Survivor. Fans will see if his attraction to castmate Tori during the USA 2 season will help or hurt his chances of winning the game.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.