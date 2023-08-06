The Challenge’s Tori Deal in pink bikini reveals song she wrote that’s now available

As she prepares to appear on screen for another season of The Challenge, champion Tori Deal has unveiled another side of her creative abilities.

Tori previously published a children’s book she wrote with a friend as an illustrator, and now another song she wrote is making its way to listeners’ ears.

She said that after she and her ex split up three years ago, she lost the passion to keep putting music out. However, something recently told her to listen to her song Runaways again.

The 30-year-old reality TV star revealed that she wanted to get the song out into the world not to proclaim herself an artist but so that she could continue to “authentically share” all that she creates.

She announced the song’s availability with a video post on her Instagram in which she’s rocking a bright pink bikini and a lighter pink cowboy hat with tassels.

In the clip, Tori runs, swims, and plays in the ocean at night as the upbeat pop song plays as the video’s music.

Tori says ‘F*** What People Say’ with her new song release

In a lengthy Instagram post caption, Tori explained that she intended to keep authentically sharing what she creates, whether it’s “books, songs, funny Instagram stories, or [her] personal journey on the challenge.”

She also said she wanted listeners to use the song for inspiration and motivation in their lives.

“I hope you enjoy this song. When you blast it in the car I hope it allows you to feel empowered and free. I hope you sprint to it on the treadmill and race the person next to you without them evening knowing,” Tori told fans and listeners.

“Enjoy it. Embrace your art. Share it with the world. And F*** WHAT PEOPLE SAY,” she wrote in her message.

She thanked and credited Kyle Brady and theLMNOP for “being musical geniuses” as they helped to produce and bring her song to the world.

Tori has recorded other songs with her ex and castmate

Runaways is available for streaming via Spotify and Apple Music, where Tori has other songs she released from 2018 to 2020.

Most of those other singles featured her ex-fiance and Challenge castmate, Jordan Wiseley, on the cover photo art or as a featured artist. Among them are Pretty Little Fears, and covers of Wonderwall and Baby, It’s Cold Outside.

As Tori mentioned in her caption, she hadn’t released any music since 2020. In November 2020, Monsters and Critics reported about Tori and Jordan’s split after falling in love on The Challenge, dating, and getting engaged during a memorable post-elimination moment on War of the Worlds 2.

There seemed to be plenty of fallout from their split, including allegations that Tori cheated on Jordan, which she denied. Jordan also made it clear he didn’t plan to appear on The Challenge if Tori was part of the season’s cast.

However, time passed, and Jordan returned as a surprise competitor on last season’s Ride or Dies with Tori among cast members. He arrived as a teammate with Tori’s bestie, Aneesa Ferreira, and the former lovers had several emotional conversations.

They were amongst the season’s finalists, with Tori and her teammate, Devin Walker, capturing the win and the $1 million prize.

After they appeared again on The Challenge: World Championship, Tori will appear in The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff on CBS as one of six MTV stars amongst CBS reality TV stars.

Tori also hosts her own podcast, Tori Dealing With

In addition to appearing regularly on The Challenge, writing a children’s book, and making music, Tori is also a podcast host. She has the Tori Dealing With podcast, where she covers self-help and mental health topics to inspire and help others on their journeys.

In a June episode, she spoke with award-winning standup comedian and writer Alex Edelman about his Broadway show Just For Us. The show covers his experience as a Jewish man confronting antisemitism after being trolled on Twitter.

Tori’s podcast has been going since May 2020 and holds a rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Apple Podcasts. In addition to speaking to non-Challenge guests, she’s also spoken to friends and castmates, including Jordan, Ashley Kelsey, and Jennifer West.

Along with all that, Tori will return to co-host MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast for the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA on CBS.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.