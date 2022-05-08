Who is Ralph Pittman? Drew Sidora’s husband put on blast for being too friendly with the assistant on RHOA premiere

Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman is catching heat from fans after his texting scandal came to light on the season premiere of RHOA. Pic credit: @drewsidora/Instagram

Ralph Pittman, the husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora, has been getting put on blast for his recent texting scandal.

During the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers quickly found out that Ralph was texting with his new assistant; however, it was highly flirtatious, so fans wanted to know more.

Ralph has an assistant who is a little too friendly

In the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans got a glimpse into Drew Sidora’s life.

It was revealed in the episode that Ralph was caught up in a texting scandal with his new assistant. Drew explained that the assistant was supposed to be Ralph’s business partner; however, the two were sharing very flirtatious text messages.

To some, the messages may have been harmless; however, the texts were uncalled for and unacceptable to others.

Ralph has received much backlash from fans after the airing of Season 14 Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Although some new fans of the show were unaware of Ralph’s sneaky ways, some pointed it out during Season 13, where Ralph left for Tampa without even a note to Drew. Some felt that this showed his disregard for his wife.

Fans throw shade at Ralph and urge Drew not to cover for him

Fans found Ralph’s character a little “off” and were worried that he was hiding something.

One fan commented, “He never seemed all in. Leaving town not contacting your wife about your where about. Something in the milk (milk glass emoji) is not clean.”

Another fan commented, “Honor your wife, dude! Trust you won’t find anything close to better! You guys are a beautiful family! Don’t throw that away cuz of a couple seconds (heart eyes emoji, laughing face emoji).”

Some fans sense that Ralph may end up cheating on her if he hasn’t done so already.

One fan commented, “I’m ready for more foolery to be showed with you cheating and gaslighting your wife … you are a clown.”

Although some fans criticize Ralph, there are equally as many fans who blame Drew.

Some fans believe that Drew needs to take accountability and not stand up for Ralph when he is the one causing harm to their relationship.

One fan commented, “Women have to stop making excuses for their husbands. Our children are always observing how we are treated, and if you don’t want any man to treat your daughter the same, then stand up and show her what a strong woman does, or our daughters will think disrespectful behavior is the acceptable norm.”

The commenter continued, “If any partner cheats, male or female, then face facts they are not into you as you are into them. Most important lesson we as mothers can teach our children is their self-worth, so don’t settle for less than your worth. Girl, there are plenty of great men out there that don’t cheat. You and your kids deserve much better.”

Although it is only the beginning of the season, Ralph has already made a negative impression, and only time will tell if the marriage with Drew will flourish.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.