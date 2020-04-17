Who is Elyse Slaine on RHONY? New housewive is actually ex-wife of Wall Street trading informant David Slaine

Elyse Slaine was featured on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. She showed up at a party that Ramona Singer was throwing at friend Joe Farrell’s house.

In Elyse’s brief appearance in the episode, she fought with Sonja. She told Sonja she was just an “accessory” to her ex-husband, which did not go over well with drunk Sonja.

It has been rumored that Elyse will appear as a friend and possibly even a main cast member on RHONY in the future.

But, who is she?

Elyse is the ex-wife of FBI informant David Slaine

Elyse was previously in the news because of her ex-husband, David Slaine. David was an FBI informant who helped build a case against people for insider trading.

Before that, David was a Wall Street worker who was involved in the Galleon hedge fund case. He became an FBI informant in exchange for leniency for his part in the case.

He worked with the FBI from 2007-2009.

Elyse was also in the news back in 2014 after being sued by a former nanny named Marichu de Sesto. Marichu was fired and filed a lawsuit claiming breach of contract and unpaid overtime wages.

She has been in the news because of several lawsuits over the years

Marichu got some of what she wanted, but not all. After that mess and her divorce, Elyse dated Donald Drapkin, who was very rich. After they broke up, Elyse got to keep their apartment.

However, when he died in a skiing accident, Elyse tried to get more money from his children. The case was dismissed, but she ended up keeping the apartment.

It has been said that Elyse will be featured prominently in several upcoming episodes of RHONY. As of now, she is only a “friend.” However, Bravo is always testing new women to be potential new cast members.

If she does well in ratings, we could see her as a full-fledged Housewife next season.

On Ramona’s Instagram page, you can see a photo of Sonja, Ramona, and Elyse at a rumored cast trip to Newport, Rhode Island. Ramona captioned the photo, “One of my new favorite places #TheBlackPearl!

It will be interesting to see how Elyse fits in with the group after already getting into an altercation with Sonja!

