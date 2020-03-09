Learn more about the new RHONY housewife Leah McSweeney

After Bethenny Frankel’s shocking exit, businesswoman Leah McSweeney will become the newest New York Housewife. She joins Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer in the new season.

Leah joins the series as a friend of Tinsley. She is a 37-year-old businesswoman who owns the company Married to the Mob, a streetwear brand for women.

Likely her love of clothing started young as she studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Additionally, she started the company in an unusual way. She won a settlement of $75,000 from the New York Police Department.

A police officer punched her and knocked out two of her teeth. She claims she was trying to help a friend who was fighting with the police.

Leah won a settlement with the NYPD which led to her starting her business

However, the settlement money helped her start her business.

She now collaborates with companies such as Reebok and Nike. Celebrities, including Chanel West Coast and Rihanna, love the brand.

Leah also co-hosts a podcast called Improper Etiquette. She often talks about her mental health, including her life with Biopolar II Disorder.

If being on television, hosting a podcast, and owning a company isn’t enough, she also writes for Hypebeast and Penthouse magazine regularly. She writes about streetwear, but also about being a mother.

RHONY isn’t Leah’s first appearance on a Bravo show either. She has featured as a client on The Millionaire Matchmaker, where she was reportedly well-liked on the show.

She also appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Leah seems to be single and has a one-year-old daughter

Leah will be featured as a full-time housewife on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City. She has one daughter named Kiki, but reportedly is not married or currently dating.

One of her recent Instagram posts simply says, “More productive when single.” Perhaps we will learn more about her relationships during this season of RHONY.

Reportedly, Bethenny even helped to cast Leah.

While Leah is a friend of Tinsley, reports have said that Bethenny also recommended Leah as her replacement on the show. Hopefully, she will be a great addition to the show!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 premieres on April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.