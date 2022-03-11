Who is Cyclops on The Masked Singer Season 7?

Cyclops singing on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer returned to Fox on Wednesday night and had five singers compete.

That night saw some interesting moments, from one singer having to stop for medical attention to another losing his head — literally.

The performers were Ram, Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly, and McTerrier.

By the end of the night, McTerrier had to take off his mask and go home, with fans learning it was celebrity chef Duff Goldman under the mask.

One of the singers who had the panelists guessing was Cyclops.

Here is what we know about Cyclops on The Masked Singer Season 7.

What are Cyclops’ clues on The Masked Singer?

Cyclops first appeared on the sneak peek of The Masked Singer Season 7.

It was here that fans learned that the eye on Cyclops was animatronic and moved around electronically. It was one of several high-tech upgrades for the costumes this season.

There were also some clues given in that sneak peek, including a pirate’s treasure map with 200 North and 4 South as the directions.

Before Cyclops came out to sing, he had another clue package.

This one had a compass pointing southeast, a photo of a turtle with a cowboy hat on its head, and a comic book with a beastie on the cover.

Cyclops then sang Creed’s My Sacrifice. After the song, Cyclops said he connected more with monsters and not heroes.

Out of all the first week singers, Cyclops’ clues were the most puzzling.

Who is Cyclops on The Masked Singer?

After the performance and the clues, the panelists seemed to not know who it was, but they ventured guesses anyway.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed that it was Cobra Kai star, William Zabka.

Nicole Scherzinger thought it was a comedian under the mask, and she guessed Danny McBride. She pointed out the compass direction and mentioned he starred in Eastbound and Down.

Finally, Robin Thicke ventured that it was Rob Dyrdek from Ridiculousness.

There was another guess that tied into some of the clues.

One guess is that Cyclops could be Sean Astin. He starred in The Goonies, which included a pirate map and a compass. It also included a scary character in Sloth, who the kids connected to.

Astin also voiced Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which could explain the turtle and he has voiced the character of Shazam! in DC Animated movies.

The Masked Singer Season 7 airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.