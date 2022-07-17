Who is Cinco Holland on The Challenge: USA and where can you find him on Instagram?

Cinco Holland appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: USA brings together cast members from CBS reality TV shows Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island as they compete in a spinoff of the popular MTV competition show.

Among the Love Island stars is Cinco Holland, a strong competitor who immediately could appear to be a threat to other men trying to win the season.

He has an imposing frame but a cool, calm demeanor, which has him admired by some of the women, and it seems he can befriend other guys easily.

However, he also enters The Challenge: USA spinoff show with a bit of baggage because he’s competing on the show with his ex-girlfriend also there.

Along with appearing on reality TV shows, he’s also helping people achieve their fitness goals, as Cinco is a co-founder of The Tough Fitness.

Here are more details about Cinco Holland, including how old he is, where he’s from, and where to follow him on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Cinco Holland on The Challenge: USA?

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. is a 26-year-old reality TV star from Ashburn, Virginia. He initially appeared on the CBS reality TV show Love Island USA 3.

In addition to reality TV, Cinco played college football for the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 2014 through 2017. He co-founded The Tough Fitness, which offers personal training services for weight loss, strength training, and improved athletic performance. More details are available through their official Instagram page.

During his season on Love Island, one of Cinco’s romantic connections was with Cashay Proudfoot. Viewers see on The Challenge: USA that their former relationship is a storyline during the CBS spinoff.

Cinco arrived during the first day of Love Island 3 along with castmate Will Moncada, and they were able to steal girls for themselves on Day 2. Cinco chose Cashay, and they were together until Day 11 when Cinco went with Trina Njoroge, and Cashay went with Isaiah Harmison.

Following their time on Love Island, Cinco and Cashay decided to explore a relationship again outside the show. However, they announced earlier this year that they’d officially broken up.

During several promotional videos, the Love Island stars introduced themselves and spoke about their strengths, weaknesses, pet peeves, and other personality traits. Cinco says his unique talent is that he can juggle, but he isn’t sure that will help on The Challenge: USA.

He mentions his pet peeves, including “bad breath,” “dirty people,” and “any type of disrespect,” including “trying to talk over people.” He said he’s learned to live with “no regrets in life” based on hearing his father say he had a lot of regrets in life for what he did.

In another promotional video, Cinco shared that he thinks his strengths include “open-mindedness and adaptiveness.” He said many people just think he has the physical strength, but there’s more to him than that. For a weakness, he said, as long as he doesn’t have to deal with any snakes this season, things will be good.

In addition to his ex, Cinco will have other Love Island stars on The Challenge: USA as potential allies. They’ll include Cely Vazquez, Cashel Barnett, Kyra Green, Justin Ndiba, Javonny Vega, and Shannon St. Clair.

Is Cinco Holland on Instagram and other social media?

Cinco Holland has an active Instagram account with over 230,000 followers via the handle @thetough_cinco. As of this report, he has 206 posts on his IG page.

Ahead of The Challenge: USA premiere, Cinco shared the news of his participation in the spinoff series with an IG post showing his official cast photo and a group photo of the Love Island stars.

“Secret is OUT and Challenge Accepted 💪🏾🔥 Your newest competitor on The Challenge USA on @cbstv !! Come check how I and love island compete July 6th,” he wrote in his caption.

In addition to the above post, Cinco also shares many of his training photos and videos. On June 9, he shared that he wanted to get some good workouts in without recording them all.

However, he said he realized he needed to record his workout footage to share some “good movements” that others could use.

Cinco also has an official Twitter via the handle @TheTough_Cinco. He currently has over 7,000 followers on the microblogging platform, including Love Island star Shannon St. Clair and The Challenge vet Cory Wharton.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.