Who is Britney Haynes from The Traitors US 3 cast?

Fans of The Traitors US will see Britney Haynes as a player in Season 3.

Britney is one of the 20+ players invited to the Scottish Highlands to compete for part of a $250,000 prize.

Her background in reality television competitions should help her, but anything can happen on a show like this.

Here’s a link to the Traitors 3 cast list showcasing Britney’s competition.

The season premiere arrives on January 9, with a new episode debuting each Thursday night this winter.

The first two seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock for fans who haven’t seen them yet.

TV viewers met Britney Haynes as a Big Brother 12 cast member. She was on the first season featuring Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas, and Enzo Palumbo.

Rachel would later become the Big Brother 13 winner and Enzo was the runner-up on Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

Britney was a Diary Room legend on BB12, giving her reactions to the season and providing great quotes. Her facial expressions have become memes and GIFS that many people now use on chat programs.

The 22-year-old hotel sales manager finished fourth place on BB12 after an alliance of guys took her out.

Britney returned as a coach for Big Brother 14, going up against fellow returners Mike “Boogie” Malin, Janelle Pierzina, and Dan Gheesling.

The new pharmaceutical sales representative finished eighth place during her second stint in the Big Brother house.

It was during BB14 that Britney struck up a friendship with Janelle.

Britney and Janelle teamed up on The Amazing Race 31.

The duo was the fourth team eliminated during the season that saw life partners Colin Guinn and Christie Woods win.

Britney & Janelle are the best The Amazing Race team of all time pic.twitter.com/xfiZhGHS1q — Zach Nicolos (@ZacharyNicolos) May 23, 2019

Britney took a TV break to focus on family life but guest-starred on Big Brother 25 as part of a twist. She then played on Big Brother: Reindeer Games (a winter spin-off featuring Big Brother alums).

Outside of her television appearances, Britney is married to Nathan Godwin, and they have three daughters (Tilly Elizabeth, Minnie Elizabeth, and Rhue Elizabeth).

Below is an Instagram post of Britney and her family enjoying Disneyland Paris.

As a reminder, Britney’s first episode of The Traitors US 3 debuts on Thursday, January 9.

Britney’s seasons of Big Brother (BB12, BB14, and BBRG) and her season of The Amazing Race (S31) are streaming on Paramount+.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 debuts Thursday, January 9 on Peacock.