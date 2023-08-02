Who is Bowie Jane on the Big Brother 25 cast?

Bowie Jane is an intriguing addition to the Big Brother cast.

Originally from Australia, Bowie is a DJ who brings a unique brand of energy.

Bowie is also a 45-year-old barrister currently living in Los Angeles, California.

She is one of several BB25 cast members who are older than average.

The average age of the BB25 cast is higher than in all previous seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A diverse range of ages could give the reality competition a different feel in 2023.

And this is also the first time an Australian has been part of Big Brother USA.

More about Bowie Jane on the BB25 cast

Bowie has noted that she plans to lie about her age inside the Big Brother house.

Her plan may change when she sees several houseguests older than her.

Bowie addresses why she wanted to be on Big Brother in the video below. She doesn’t seem clear on her understanding of the game, but she plans to use a strategy of pivoting on a day-to-day basis.

Bowie talks about why she's excited to play #bb25 pic.twitter.com/jgf4rLLXoU — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) August 1, 2023

Bowie also stakes claim to being the biggest party girl this season.

Look for Bowie to get involved in several alliances as the season begins. She also talks about the size of the alliances she wants to be in.

Big Brother Australia focuses more on fan votes, which is how Big Brother USA started. Now the BB jury decides who will win when they vote on finale night.

Bowie speaks about getting interested in Big Brother while still in Australia, and she calls the US version much nastier.

Many Big Brother fans have already supported Bowie on social media, based only on the sliver of information that has been revealed. Will she become a fan favorite this season? Or play the game too hard in the first week? Stay tuned!

More about Big Brother 25

The first episode of Big Brother 25 airs on Wednesday, August 2.

Live feeds get turned on after the West Coast viewing of that first episode.

Fans can now enjoy the Big Brother live feeds for free in a new system that has been created.

And those feeds could provide much excitement as the BB25 cast begins getting comfortable.

CBS has one content schedule for Summer 2023 and a new episode schedule for Fall 2023.

Here is an early breakdown of the BB25 TV schedule.

Meet DJ Bowie she's from Australia and lives in LA. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/8iPh8CuIMa — THE Spoiler Girl 👀 (@TheSpoilerGirl1) July 31, 2023

Episodes of Big Brother 25 will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.