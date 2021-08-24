Who did Demi Burnett get engaged to on Bachelor in Paradise last season?

Demi Burnett got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 to Bachelor Nation outsider Kristian Haggerty. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett is here to shake things up in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. However, when she appeared for Season 6, she had an entirely different journey and left the season engaged.

Demi explored the show’s first same-sex relationship with Bachelor Nation outsider Kristian Haggerty.

It’s very rare for someone who hasn’t been on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to join Bachelor in Paradise, but Kristian was connected to Demi before going on the show, and Demi was a fan favorite at the time.

Plus since the franchise never explored a same-sex relationship on air, it didn’t have many candidates.

Here’s how Demi and Kristian’s love story unfolded.

Demi and Kristian got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

Demi first joined Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

She was poised to be the season’s villain but ended up becoming a fan favorite.

She was then asked to join Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. At this point, she came out as bisexual and had started dating Kristian.

However, they weren’t official at the time so Demi decided to go on Bachelor in Paradise to explore other relationships.

She explored a relationship with Derek Peth toward the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise.

As much as she tried, she couldn’t stop thinking about Kristian so the producers worked their magic and sent Kristian to Mexico.

Demi and Kristian explored their relationship on the show and despite having some ups and downs, the pair got engaged and won Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi and Kristian spent a few months happily engaged but ended up splitting in Fall 2019.

Kristian moved on relatively quickly and met her girlfriend in 2020 whom she is now engaged to.

Demi explored a relationship with Slater Davis which did not end up well.

It seems that Demi may be scorned by her past relationships as she is looking to cause trouble on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi Burnett makes an explosive entrance for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 premiere ended on a cliff-hanger as Demi made her dramatic entrance.

She teased that she was going on the show to steal all the other girls’ men.

Additionally, she stirred up some drama after she took Brendan Morais on a one-on-one date.

She wasn’t happy about his attitude and even challenged him on rumors that he was exploring a relationship with Pieper James back at home.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers found it ironic considering Demi’s situation with Kristian on the previous season.

While pursuing Brendan doesn’t seem to work out for Demi, it seems that she will find some success with Kenny Braasch as she finds herself in yet another love triangle as he’s also pursuing Mari Pepin.

Viewers will have to wait if Demi finds as much success in Season 7 as she did in Season 6.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.