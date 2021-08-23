Demi Burnett vows to ‘steal all their men’ as she makes her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 debut

Demi Burnett is back on Bachelor in Paradise and this time around she’s ready to take on the villain role and cause some drama. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett is back on Bachelor in Paradise and this time around, she’s ready to raise hell.

It appears that Demi is returning to her villain roots from her time on Colton’s season of The Bachelor as she joins Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

At the very tail end of the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Demi greeted one of Bachelor in Paradise’s celebrity guest hosts, David Spade as she prepared to enter the island.

A promo clip shows that Demi isn’t afraid to cause drama in Paradise this time around.

The caption of the video reads, “Trouble is coming to Bachelor in Paradise when Demi storms in for a fiery time.”

As she approaches David Spade, he warns, “I hope you’re not afraid of causing some trouble.”

“Oh, I love it,” Demi replies.

During a confessional interview, Demi reveals that she is not afraid to break up any relationships that may have already formed.

“Those poor girls. I’m gonna steal all their men,” she states bluntly.

Demi makes it clear that she wasn’t afraid of the damage she was about to cause as she even refers to herself as “Category 4 Hurricane Demi.”

She even gleefully states, “I will light this place on fire.”

Demi will get involved in a Bachelor in Paradise love triangle

Demi seemingly has come to Bachelor in Paradise with the goal of stirring the pot and it seems that she will achieve her goal.

Viewers saw Kenny Braasch from Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette and Mari Pepin from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor hit it off during the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

However, it seems that Demi will also have her eyes set on Kenny. Previews for the season show Demi locked in a steamy kiss with Kenny.

Tensions will explode as Mari is seen tossing a cake into a fire pit.

The real question becomes which woman will end up with Kenny– if any do at all.

Demi seems like she may be a good match for Kenny. They both have a wild side and proved that they’re exhibitionists.

Kenny entered Bachelor in Paradise with a black censor box covering his bottom half. Viewers initially thought he entered nude but it turned out he was wearing a speedo.

Meanwhile, during an upcoming preview, Demi is seen flashing someone.

Demi’s history on Bachelor in Paradise

Demi was initially painted out to be a villain on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, but by the time she went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, she was championed as a fan favorite.

She tried to pursue relationships on the show but couldn’t keep her focus off of a girl she had been dating back home– Kristian Haggerty.

Kristian was invited on the show and explored the franchise’s first LGBTQ+ relationship with Demi.

The two even got engaged on the show. The pair has since split. Her heartbreak may have jaded her as Demi is coming back to Bachelor in Paradise as a villain figure.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.