Bachelor in Paradise production busted for fakery after viewers proved Kenny wasn’t nude after all

Kenny Braasch gets caught due to an editing error on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

There’s no longer a need to speculate on whether Kenny Braasch showed up to paradise fully in the nude.

While Kenny’s daring entrance got Bachelor Nation buzzing with a mix of intrigue, disapproval, and skepticism, we now have confirmation that Kenny was not as bare as he appeared.

Viewers catch an editing slip-up on Bachelor in Paradise

During the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Kenny was made to appear as though he was utterly naked from the moment he stepped out of the car to drag his suitcase into paradise.

Every time Kenny was on screen his lower half was constantly censored…or at least almost every time.

Recently a fan caught an editing inconsistency from the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise and shared it on social media. Like many fans within Bachelor Nation, the post questioned if Kenny was really naked and the post’s caption wondered if they had captured an editing mistake.

After seeing the video, it appears they most definitely did catch a revealing editing error. The exposing clip features a scene from Bachelor in Paradise where all the men are gathered together as they sit and discuss the fact that they have the power to hand out roses this week.

At the beginning of the scene, Kenny has the same signature black box censoring his “nether regions” that had been covering him up for the majority of the episode. The goal was to suggest that Kenny was just chilling on the couch completely naked.

However, when the show cuts back to Kenny in that same scene, the black censored square has been accidentally removed and clearly shows that Kenny was wearing what appears to be blue swimwear.

Bachelor Nation’s suspicions about Kenny Braasch are confirmed

While Kenny definitely showed off a lot of his body on the premiere, he was at least somewhat covered up. Kenny being clothed won’t come as too much of a surprise to fans who already doubted that Kenny was really nude on the island.

In some ways, it’s a relief to the viewers who voiced finding Kenny’s suggested nudity to be an uncomfortable and off-putting choice.

Similar to Blake Moynes’ censored art piece, the censoring black box has proven to occasionally be a deceiving tactic on the show, used to stir up intrigue amongst viewers. However this time around, the BIP editing error revealed the truth, and fortunately, the truth was the only thing exposed.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.