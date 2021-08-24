Demi Burnett a hypocrite? Bachelor in Paradise viewers did not forget her last season as she lashes out at Brendan

Demi Burnett finds herself in Derek Peth’s shoes on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett was the latest arrival on Bachelor in Paradise and she certainly came with a mission to cause trouble on the island.

As soon as Demi’s feet touched the sand she was involved in drama, intentionally stealing men from the other women and clashing with Brendan Morais after their one-on-one date.

Demi’s issues with Brendan stuck out to members of Bachelor Nation, who called out the way Demi had been in a similar love triangle on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi Burnett knows a thing or two about outside relationships

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is round two for Demi, who made her BIP debut on the last season.

During BIP Season 6, Demi was building a love connection with fellow castmate, Derek Peth. However, Demi felt conflicted because, just before paradise. she had been dating a woman named Kristian Haggerty.

There’s been plenty of love triangles on Bachelor in Paradise, but Demi’s was unprecedented because it was both the first time a same-sex couple got engaged on the show as well as one of the rare times that the series let a person who was not previously associated with the franchise participate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi and Kristian’s relationship received mixed and skeptical reactions, with some upset that Demi ended up breaking Derek’s heart in the process of getting engaged to Kristian. Bachelor Nation has not forgotten this now that Demi has a new mantra about being completely single before entering paradise.

Demi: don't come here if you have someone at home



also Demi:#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/W8yy7vgJaC — Noah White (@lettucewrap2202) August 24, 2021

Bachelor in Paradise viewers find Demi’s new stance ironic

Many fans recalled Demi’s unique BIP Season 6 story arc after watching her get upset with Brendan Morais this season.

Demi learned of rumors that Brendan too had a potential romantic connection outside of paradise with Pieper James from Matt James’ season.

This news added fuel to Demi’s explosive fire, since she was already upset and lashing out at Brendan for not being fully committed to her after one date.

Bachelor Nation was not about to let Demi’s double standard slide and proceeded to call her out on Twitter. One viewer clearly felt puzzled that Demi seemed to have forgot all about her outside relationship last season.

Demi did you not have a relationship while you came on paradise last season??? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/rLai54xH8S — 🌟⚡️🌻 (@good__vibezzz) August 24, 2021

A commenter pointed out the irony of Demi’s new stance that no one should come to paradise if they have someone they’re interested in at home, since that’s exactly what she did.

Demi: If you have your mind on someone else, like don’t come here and waste people’s time!

Also Demi: *had a girlfriend prior to paradise come to the beach, compete and get engaged after leading Derrick on*#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/s0bhbXN95J — where thee tears reside (@___cianii) August 24, 2021

In another tweet, a viewer humorously noted how Demi’s ex-fiancé, Kristian, might respond to Demi’s shift in perspective.

#BachelorInParadise

Demi: I can’t believe someone would go on this show when they’re seeing someone 😡😡😡😡😡😡

Kristian: pic.twitter.com/xIA3kpdgUC — julia (@bachnation_fan) August 24, 2021

Demi may be approaching paradise through a different mindset this time around, but one thing that’s remained the same is Demi’s ability to stir the pot.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.