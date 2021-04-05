Who are the richest Real Housewives of Atlanta stars? RHOA cast ranked by net worth

The fabulous cast of this season’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Season 13 is under way, and the ladies have been living their lavish lifestyles, as always.

From taking private jets to following the cast’s several successful business ventures, fans have begun to ask: Which Housewife from this season makes the most money?

With the departure of Atlanta Housewives mainstay Nene Leakes, the dynamics between the ladies have certainly changed.

Here is a ranking of season 13’s richest Housewives, and exactly how they made their fortunes.

1. Kandi Burruss

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Burruss is worth over a whopping $30 million. Bravo pays her $450,000 per season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kandi smiling through the last episode of RHOA. Pic credit: Bravo

Of course, Kandi originally made her name in the ’90s R&B group Xscape. Burruss is also a talented songwriter, and she even won a Grammy for her contributions to TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Since she joined the cast of RHOA in Season 2, Burruss has been exploring a career in acting. In fact, during last week’s episode, Burruss was late to the drama-filled New Orleans trip because she was on set filming.

Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, started a baby goods line called Raising Ace; named after their son, Ace. She also owns the sex toy company Bedroom Kandi.

2. Cynthia Bailey

Housewife Cynthia Bailey’s net worth is an impressive $2.5 million, and she receives $300,000 for her work on RHOA each season.

Cynthia came up in the modeling industry, and worked for big brands, like Maybelline, Vogue, and Vanity Fair. She has also dabbled in acting; appearing in projects such as The Cosby Show, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, and Tales.

Cynthia opened up her own wine cellar and event space, The Bailey Wine Cellar, in Atlanta. It reopened last June after being shut down because of the pandemic, and business has been popping ever since.

3. Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora, who just joined the Atlanta cast this season, is worth about $1.5 million.

Sidora, 35, is most widely known for her prolific acting career; she started when she was only 10 years old!

Her extensive credits include White Chicks, Step Up, That’s So Raven, and when she played T-Boz in the VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

Drew is also a recording artist! Her last single, “Winner,” was released in 2018, and she plans to make more music soon. Most of her millions of Spotify streams actually come from her songs from the Step Up franchise.

4. Kenya Moore

Kenya confiding her feelings in the diary room. Pic credit: Bravo

Kenya Moore’s net worth is an estimated $800,000.

Moore, 50, became a household name when she won the Miss USA pageant in 1993. Ever since, Kenya has used her stardom to expand into a career in acting and business.

Moore has a substantial filmography; she appeared in programs like The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Steve Harvey Show, and Girlfriends. Most recently, it was announced that Kenya will be in season 3 of Netflix’s Family Reunion.

Kenya’s biggest business venture has been Kenya Moore Haircare, which she personally designed to help grow long and healthy locks. In 2007, She published a book Game, Get Some!: What Women Really Want, where she gives relationship advice.

But Kenya’s ongoing prenup-less divorce with Marc Daly may affect her net worth. This is because, at one point, Daly was asking for a substantial amount of alimony money. Although Kenya ensures that this was just a “tactical move” on his part, audiences have been suspicious of his intentions.

5. Porsha Williams

Porsha spilling the tea. Pic credit: Bravo

When Porsha joined the cast in season 5, she was an immediate smash hit amongst the fans. Yet, she is the Housewife with the lowest net worth at a respectable $500,000.

Outside of RHOA, Porsha has been a co-host on Fox’s Dish Nation since 2014.

Williams, 39, created a luxury bedsheet line called Pampered By Porsha. She also owns and founded GoNaked Hair, which sells high-quality wigs, bundles, and lashes.

Porsha is currently a co-host on Bravo’s Chat Room, alongside Summer House’s Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain.

Williams is also going to be a published author! Her memoir, titled The Pursuit of Porsha: How My Journey to Happiness Can Help You Find Yours, is expected to be released in November of 2021.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.