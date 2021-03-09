Why didn’t Kenya Moore sign a prenup before marrying Marc Daly?

Kenya Moore shares update abut divorce filing from Marc Daly. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is currently estranged from husband Marc Daly and the divorce might get messy.

The couple has been married for three years, but there was drama from the very beginning.

Marc and Kenya did get one good thing out of the rocky marriage, their beautiful daughter Brooklyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But, Marc might get even more if he has his way.

As it turns out, the restaurateur might very well walk away with some of Kenya’s fortune because they did not sign a prenup.

Kenya Moore talks divorce filing from Marc Daly

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And she tried to clear up a few things regarding her very confusing relationship with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

During a past episode of RHOA, Kenya paid a visit to her lawyer and found out some shocking news.

Not only had Marc filed for divorce, but he was also asking for alimony.

The news was a slap in the face for Kenya who had only minutes before told her lawyer that Marc was sending her love songs.

However, Kenya recently shared an update about the status of Marc’s alimony request.

“No he has ever said out of his own mouth that he wanted alimony,” noted Kenya. “He said we misinterpreted New York law.”

She continued, “So he withdrew it, the divorce petition the very next day and he still has not filed in Georgia and he has not asked for any alimony or payment.”

Why didn’t Kenya Moore sign a prenup?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also dished about prenups during her appearance on WWHL.

Kenya has always been a big proponent of prenups but failed to take her own advice and sign one before marrying her now estranged husband.

During the interview, Andy Cohen asked the Atlanta Housewife who dropped in the ball regarding her non-existent prenup.

“I dropped the ball,” admitted Kenya. “You know, I am such an advocate for prenups because I do believe that they protect both parties. And I think that especially when you’re successful, you want to protect what you’ve earned, and what you’ve fought for your entire life and where you are.

So why exactly did the 50-year-old opt out of getting a prenup with Marc Daly?

“I just think that I was in love,” responded Kenya.

“And when he said that he didn’t want one because it was, you know, forecasting where we would be, I just kind of agreed to it because a lot of the things that I owned, I had already owned outright before marriage. So I felt like I was protected.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.