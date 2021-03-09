Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Why didn’t Kenya Moore sign a prenup before marrying Marc Daly?


RHOA star Kenya Moore claims Marc Daly is not asking for alimony
Kenya Moore shares update abut divorce filing from Marc Daly. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is currently estranged from husband Marc Daly and the divorce might get messy.

The couple has been married for three years, but there was drama from the very beginning.

Marc and Kenya did get one good thing out of the rocky marriage, their beautiful daughter Brooklyn.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

But, Marc might get even more if he has his way.

monsterscriticsreality

330 462

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it...

View

Mar 8

0 1
Open
“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed. Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio. (📸: MTV)

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed.

Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio.
(📸: MTV) ...

0 1

monsterscriticsreality

She took the red 👁, drove a minivan 🚐, got hazed, only to be sent home by #TheBachelor ...

View

Mar 8

1 1
Open
She took the red 👁, drove a minivan 🚐, got hazed, only to be sent home by #TheBachelor #MattJames. But could Hannah B.’s hopes for her friends #HeatherMartin and Matt be coming true? Are they having a secret rendezvous? 💕 What we know at link in the bio! (📸: ABC)

She took the red 👁, drove a minivan 🚐, got hazed, only to be sent home by #TheBachelor #MattJames. But could Hannah B.’s hopes for her friends #HeatherMartin and Matt be coming true? Are they having a secret rendezvous? 💕 What we know at link in the bio!
(📸: ABC) ...

1 1

As it turns out, the restaurateur might very well walk away with some of Kenya’s fortune because they did not sign a prenup.

Kenya Moore talks divorce filing from Marc Daly

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And she tried to clear up a few things regarding her very confusing relationship with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

During a past episode of RHOA, Kenya paid a visit to her lawyer and found out some shocking news.

Not only had Marc filed for divorce, but he was also asking for alimony.

The news was a slap in the face for Kenya who had only minutes before told her lawyer that Marc was sending her love songs.

However, Kenya recently shared an update about the status of Marc’s alimony request.

No he has ever said out of his own mouth that he wanted alimony,” noted Kenya. “He said we misinterpreted New York law.”

She continued, “So he withdrew it, the divorce petition the very next day and he still has not filed in Georgia and he has not asked for any alimony or payment.”

Why didn’t Kenya Moore sign a prenup?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also dished about prenups during her appearance on WWHL.

Kenya has always been a big proponent of prenups but failed to take her own advice and sign one before marrying her now estranged husband.

During the interview, Andy Cohen asked the Atlanta Housewife who dropped in the ball regarding her non-existent prenup.

“I dropped the ball,” admitted Kenya. “You know, I am such an advocate for prenups because I do believe that they protect both parties. And I think that especially when you’re successful, you want to protect what you’ve earned, and what you’ve fought for your entire life and where you are.

So why exactly did the 50-year-old opt out of getting a prenup with Marc Daly?

“I just think that I was in love,” responded Kenya.

“And when he said that he didn’t want one because it was, you know, forecasting where we would be, I just kind of agreed to it because a lot of the things that I owned, I had already owned outright before marriage. So I felt like I was protected.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x