Which couples stayed together and who broke up on 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort is the latest spinoff in the franchise and will feature five couples attempting to salvage their relationship.

The show was filmed a few months ago and will premiere in a few days, but we already know that some of the couples were not able to salvage their relationships.

Spoiler alert! We’re about the spill some tea on who made it and who didn’t.

The five couples on the show are Big Ed and his fiance, Liz Woods; Molly Hopkins and her boyfriend, Kelly Brown; along with Kalani Fagaata and her husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

There’s also Jovi Dufren and his wife, Yara Zaya, and last but not least, Angela Deem and her husband, Michael llesanmi.

We’ve witnessed a lot of ups and downs between these couples over the years, but here’s what we know about which couples are still together today and which ones are over for good.

Kalani Fagaata and her husband,d Asuelu Pulaa, are over and done

We saw this inevitable breakup coming a mile away, and the only thing that shocked us was how long they stayed together.

The couple has called it quits, and Kalania already has a new guy in her life, a Californian native named Dallas Nuez.

Things are apparently getting very serious between the pair because a source recently claimed that Dallas has already met Kalani’s family and that they’re ready to move in together.

We’ll be watching the show to see how the experts attempt to help the Kalani and Asuelu salvage their marriage, although we already know that their methods did not work.

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown broke up after filming 90 Day: The Last Resort

Another couple on 90 Day: The Last Resort that has already called it quits is Molly Hopkins and her now ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown.

Their breakup got very nasty with accusations of cheating, and at one point, Molly’s daughter, Olivia, got involved in the drama and made some damning accusations against the former NYPD officer.

In February, Molly confirmed her split from Kelly in a statement via her manager to In Touch.

It read in part, “Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior.”

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are getting married in August

This one might come as a surprise to some people, but Big Ed and Liz are still together.

As a matter of fact, their appearance on the spinoff helped their relationship, and they’re ready to take the next step.

The couple’s wedding invitation was leaked a few days ago, and it showed that they will tie the knot on August 29 at the Holland Barn in Gentry, Arizona.

As for the other two couples on the cast, we already know that Yara and Jovi are doing just fine and have been exploring the world with their daughter Mylah.

Angela and Michael, however, have us perpetually confused about the status of their relationship, so we’ll just have to stay tuned for that one.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.