The real reason 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins broke up with boyfriend Kelly Brown

The last week has been a whirlwind for 90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins; between her ex-friend Cynthia Decker and her ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown, the star is turning supernova in the drama department. This week, fans of the couple found out there was a lot more going on behind the scenes with Kelly and Molly than anyone could have imagined.

Molly started dating Kelly on the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life and the two quickly hit it off on the show and in real life when Kelly retired as an NYPD detective and moved to Georgia to live with Molly.

The romance between Molly and Kelly may have been made for TV because Molly was allegedly already engaged to another man when she signed the 90 Day: The Single Life contract. According to Word On The Street Reality, Molly had a fiance before filming the show and was allegedly involved with two other married men while she was with Kelly.

The story goes on to say that the wife of one of the men Molly was allegedly having an affair with contacted Kelly when he moved in with Molly, telling him she found risque photos of Molly on her husband’s phone. Molly denied the affair claiming the woman was a liar and a clout-chaser. Kelly reportedly believed her.

The second alleged affair came to light when Kelly noticed another man, a married local dentist, was paying too much attention to Molly and hanging around the shop. Kelly asked Molly to stop communicating with the man, and she reportedly refused. Kelly then contacted the store manager and told her the dentist wasn’t welcome at the shop. It’s unclear how Molly responded to this situation, although the text between the store manager and the alleged love interest was shared with the reality TV blog.

The source also claimed Kelly spent a lot of time working in the shop and building a relationship with Molly’s younger daughter, Kensley, alone while Molly was away from home for weeks. The source said Kelly felt isolated in the relationship. In addition, Kelly was growing concerned about the actions and behavior of Molly’s 23-year-old daughter, Olivia, and her boyfriend, Matt.

90 Day Fiance couple Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown disappear from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Everything wasn’t as it seemed with the amicable couple that appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk after their dating journey was documented on 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans noticed the absence of Molly and Kelly in the later episodes, and after much speculation, it was confirmed that Kelly was no longer with Molly. The two split up, and Kelly returned to New York last November.

The story began to unravel on February 3, when Kelly posted a hateful email he received from Molly’s adult daughter, Olivia. The racially charged email shocked many viewers who wanted to know why Olivia would be so offensive. It didn’t take long for the 23-year-old to clap back.

Olivia responded to fans on Instagram, alleging Kelly “choke-slammed” her during an argument last November. On February 2, 2023, Olivia allegedly filed a police report with her local police department accusing Kelly of assaulting her three months earlier on November 21, 2022, at the LiviRae Lingerie shop co-owned by her mother and her mother’s former friend Cynthia Decker. Kelly denied the allegations when the story broke.

90 Day Fiance couple Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown’s falling out comes to light

After reports of an alleged assault between Kelly Brown and Molly Hopkins’ daughter, Olivia, 23, came to light, an anonymous source came forward with the event’s backstory.

Kelly allegedly had concerns about “reckless and impaired” behavior and went to Molly’s shop, LiviRae Lingerie, where Olivia works as a cashier, to confront her about an incident he had with her boyfriend. An argument ensued when the alleged assault occurred. The source close to the situation disclosed that Kelly was upset with Olivia and her boyfriend, Matt.

The source told Word On The Street Reality that Kelly had to restrain an out-of-control Olivia and claims Olivia lied about being “choke-slammed” by Kelly.

Cynthia Decker made a statement alluding that the allegations in the police report were sketchy, although she wasn’t there and adamantly denied having anything to do with the incident. She has connected with Kelly on social media while defending him in the press.

According to the WOTSR blog, they reviewed statements by Cynthia stating that it is almost logistically impossible for Kelly to “choke slam” Olivia because “behind our counter, there is a lot of stuff, so now a wall would not have been reachable.”

It’s unclear if these were statements she made in a follow-up report that she said she would make with investigators when she found out in the press her name had been mentioned in the police report that was filed on February 3 by Olivia and Molly. The Cobb County police report allegedly stated that Olivia and Molly couldn’t get video footage of the incident in November because Cynthia was the only person with access to the cameras. Cynthia denied the allegations.

Molly hasn’t mentioned their split and left it to her manager, Dominique Enchinton, to address in a statement with In Touch on February 5, 2023.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior. Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c and streams on Discovery+.