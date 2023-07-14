90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata ‘ready to move in’ with boyfriend amid estranged marriage to Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata’s marriage to Asuelu Pulaa has reportedly been on the rocks for months, and now it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star is ready to move on with someone else.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Kalani and Asuelu during Season 6, and they continued to document their overseas love story during Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Kalani was a virgin when she visited Samoa, Asuelu’s native country, where he was working as an activities director in the resort she stayed in.

After her second visit to Samoa, Kalani admitted to TLC cameras that she and Asuelu “did the deed,” and she ended up getting pregnant with their first son, Oliver. The couple got married in 2018 and have since welcomed a second son, Kennedy.

Their relationship, like all 90 Day Fiance couples’, was put to the test, and eventually, their frequent arguments and financial struggles proved to be too much, and they’ve reportedly gone their separate ways.

Amid the chatter online that Kalani and Asuelu are no longer together, Kalani has teased a new man in her life, although she’s kept quiet about his identity. But now, his identity has been revealed by an insider close to Kalani.

Kalani Faagata’ moving in’ with rumored boyfriend Dallas Nuez

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Kalani’s mysterious new love interest is a man named Dallas Nuez.

The insider revealed that Dallas is employed by a private security company in California, where Kalani and her sons currently reside.

Things have gotten so serious between Kalani and Dallas that the couple is “ready to move in together,” and Dallas “has already introduced her to family.”

Although Kalani has remained tight-lipped about Dallas’ identity, she has shown her fans glimpses of him in her Instagram Stories in recent months.

Kalani recently teased a mystery man on social media

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kalani has been referring to Dallas as the “hall pass guy,” and his tattooed hand has appeared in several photos and videos of hers online.

In one such Instagram Story, Dallas’ tattooed hand was spotted reaching over her kitchen counter during “pizza night” in May 2023. Kalani toyed around with her fans and followers in another Story, telling them, “The new man in my life’s name is… Jesus.”

In another Story, Kalani had some fun with her followers when asked to “show” her new man. Kalani uploaded a photo of herself with a beard and added a skull emoji to the bottom of the image.

In May 2023, Kalani teased her followers about her boyfriend in her Stories. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

In another slide, Kalani was asked about the “mysterious hand tattoo man,” she told her followers he was her “gardener.”

“I need to call him to water my hibiscuses,” she joked. “Did you know my flowers only accept bottled water, and wilt from tap water? Lil bougie a** b***hes.”

Has Asuleu moved on from Kalani?

Back in April, Asuleu was spotted getting cozy with another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Winter Everett. The twosome was videoed hanging out at a nightclub, where it appeared that Asuelu was whispering sweet nothings into Winter’s ear.

Amid the chatter, Asuelu denied that he and Winter were romantically linked, and Winter issued an ambiguous statement to In Touch, neither confirming nor denying that she was in a relationship with Asuleu.

Winter told the outlet, “I’m extremely vexed over the outcome of this situation. To each their own, but personally, I desire a mature and authentic partnership.”

Kalani and Asuelu will sort through their marital issues next month on 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day Fiance viewers will find out more about the state of Kalani and Asuleu’s marriage status soon enough. The couple is part of the cast of the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premieres next month.

The Last Resort was filmed at a resort in the Florida Keys, where Kalani and Asuelu, along with four other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, will work on their relationship issues to find out if they are able to make it last or call it quits for good.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.