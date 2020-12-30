When does The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 4 air? Holiday break arrives for Season 36

Viewers will have a small break from The Challenge: Double Agents as the holiday week comes through with New Year’s Eve and the first day of the new year.

Typically, MTV’s reality competition series is on Wednesday night each week. However, in the fourth week of the season, that won’t be the case.

Here are details for when The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 4 will return to MTV and air for viewers to catch all of the latest drama, competition, and elimination happenings.

Spoilers will follow for the third episode of the show, so it may be best to skip to the final section for those yet to see it.

Double Agents Episode 3 had major drama and huge elimination

In the third episode, several major events happened, including two female competitors getting injured. Nicole Zanatta ended up being set home, meaning her partner Devin Walker was solo. Liv Jawando also got hurt but went to get checked out and returned to the house. She was still awaiting X-Ray results.

Also, during the episode, CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark got into an argument in the kitchen over frozen pizza and cooking. Kaycee’s friend and fellow Big Brother star, Josh Martinez, overheard it and confronted CT over it.

That ended up causing a blowup with Josh and CT yelling at one another. Devin instigated things a bit more, and that caused Josh to explode. Security got involved in preventing physical altercation.

For the house voting, everyone chose to send in Devin and Nicole. Since Nicole was already gone, it meant Devin would compete in elimination. Leroy and Kaycee were the Double Agents, and each said they wanted to send in Wes Bergmann.

Wes was disappointed in his friend Leroy for sending him in. He ultimately lost to his friend Devin and was sent home. Devin earned the third Gold Skull of the season, joining Natalie Anderson and Kyle Christie.

Episode 4 to feature more Josh drama, brutal elimination?

A teaser trailer dropped for The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 4. It showcased people saying they aren’t quite sure who to trust in the house.

Nelson is shown in a potential confrontation with recent Gold Skull winner Devin, talking about a power trip. So there could be some tension from the previous episode rolling over into this new episode.

It also shows Josh Martinez once again seeming to be involved in drama. This time, he’s speaking with Jay Starrett and teammate Theresa Jones. Jay seems to be irritated with Josh, but it’s possible he was talking to him about another competitor.

And if that isn’t enough already, viewers may also get to see the return of Hall Brawl, possibly for a female elimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Challenge (@challengemtv)

The Challenge won’t be on Wednesday, December 30, but will return in the new year. MTV will show the movie Step Brothers starting at 7:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

Viewers can see the next Double Agents episode on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.