Squid Game: The Challenge has reached its dramatic conclusion. But Netflix viewers have to wait a little longer to find out who took home the huge cash prize.

Based on the hit drama series Squid Game, this new reality competition show boasts the largest cash prize in history. $4.56 million is on the line for the 456 people appearing on Squid Game: The Challenge.

Rather than drop all the episodes simultaneously, Netflix decided to space things out. This has led to some delayed certification from viewers. And that’s probably a good thing.

Squid Game: The Challenge has competitors face off in childhood games. Many people are “killed off” each round as the show works toward finale night. In between the games, there are challenges designed to increase the enjoyment for viewers.

Having a reality competition show based on the hit drama has also spurred more interest in the franchise. People are rewatching the drama, and the reality spin-off has led to even more people watching the drama for the first time.

Now it’s time to find out who won the whole thing. But when will Netflix release that final episode?

When does Episode 10 of Squid Game: The Challenge come out?

Netflix released the first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge on November 22. The streaming service then dropped four more episodes on November 29.

The split of the episodes was a good decision, as viewers can only take so much of the drama that drives each installment. Additionally, it creates an event atmosphere for the season finale.

The final episode for Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge arrives early on Wednesday, December 6. It will officially drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

For anyone who hasn’t tuned in yet, the video below shows what viewers are in for on the show.

As a reminder, the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge debuts on Wednesday, December 6.

Squid Game: The Challenge is streaming on Netflix.