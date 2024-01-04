When does American Idol return in 2024? That’s the question on American Idol fans’ minds now that the New Year has begun.

American Idol has become a winter/spring staple on ABC since the singing competition relaunched on the network in 2018.

The network knows it has struck gold with its American Idol formula, including when it airs.

ABC isn’t messing that up, which is good news for American Idol fans ready for the show’s return.

Season 7 of American Idol on ABC, which is Season 22 of the overall series, will be here soon to break up those winter blues.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s look at what we know about the next season of American Idol.

When does American Idol return in 2024?

American Idol returns on Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c on ABC.

That’s not much time until American Idol fans see Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan back at the judge’s table. Ryan Seacrest, of course, returns as the host of the show.

The foursome recently teased the new season in a video on the official American Idol Instagram account. In the footage, they referred to the show as American Idol Season 7. However, many call it Season 22, even though the first 15 seasons were on Fox.

“Take a journey with us as we make dreams come true. 🗺 ⭐️ The season premiere of #AmericanIdol is February 18 on ABC and Stream on Hulu!” read the caption on their teaser video.

Two weeks ago, Luke, Katy, Lionel, and Ryan were featured in a new promo that put a spin on The Wizard of Oz.

Luke Bryan addresses American Idol exit rumors

Earlier this year, the rumor mill was buzzing that Luke would step back from American Idol as he scaled back on work in 2024. Ahead of the new season, Luke addressed those rumors and opened up about his future on the show.

“It’s funny because Idol will be toward the end and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, do you wanna come back?’ So, Idol is kind of a year-by-year basis. Here we are in our seventh year,” he shared with American Songwriter.

While Luke continues to be happy on American Idol, he admitted that writing songs remains his career priority. The country crooner also hopes to spend more time at home but enjoys working and has difficulties saying no.

It’s almost time for American Idol to be back. Are you ready for the new season?

American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c on ABC.