Is Luke Bryan leaving American Idol? Here’s why fans think so

Luke Bryan’s future on American Idol has fans buzzing after his recent work and home life balance comments.

There’s no question that the country singer is one busy guy, with his hosting gig on American Idol just a tiny part of his hot career.

Not only has Luke been promoting his new single, and he’s working on a new album and on tour with his Luke Bryan Country on Tour.

Luke will embark on his annual Farm Tour and kick off his Las Vegas residency in August.

All of this has left little time for Luke to focus the way he wants on his family, and that’s something he can’t continue to let happen.

The reality TV star has addressed his busy life, which has American Idol fans worried he’s walking away from the show.

Is Luke Bryan leaving on American Idol?

This week Luke spilled to Entertainment Tonight that after a tough year, he will be focused more on his family than his career.

“I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” he shared to the outlet at his Nashville bar Luke’s 32 Bridge, for his Nut House Fan Club party.

Luke went on to tease a conversation he had with his wife of 16 years, Caroline Boyer, where he admitted after a “rough year,” he wants to go the Caribbean and chill on a boat for a while.

Although Caroline mocked him, indicating he always says that, Luke said it was time to shift focus.

“I love to get out there and work,” he explained before adding that he’s “gonna slow down a few things” in 2024.

No, Luke didn’t go into details. However, he shared that he will still work hard next year.

The interview isn’t the only reason American Idol fans think Luke may be saying goodbye to the judges’ table.

Luke Bryan’s future on American Idol

A resurfaced Reddit thread from this winter added more fuel to the fire that American Idol would need a new judge for the 2024 season.

“This will be Luke’s last year as a judge of American Idol. From a reliable source,” a Reddit user wrote last February just as the most recent season kicked off.

Only time will tell if Luke Bryan intends to stick around for another Season of American Idol. The rumors about Luke’s future on the ABC show come hot on the heels of some drama surrounding American Idol judge Katy Perry.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Katy endured a lot of backlash for comments she made on the show. There has been speculation that Katie won’t be on American Idol next year after this season either.

American Idol is currently on hiatus on ABC.