Did Ryan Seacrest propose to girlfriend Aubrey Paige? Fans wonder if American Idol star popped the question

Are wedding bells in Ryan Seacrest’s future?

That’s what his girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky‘s fans are asking after seeing a recent photo.

Ryan and his model/CEO ladylove have been an item since 2021.

The lovebirds waited to go public with their romance until 2022 when they appeared together on the red carpet for Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime. However, to this day, they still keep their love life mostly under wraps.

Now that their love life is Instagram official, their fans have been wondering if and when they’ll ever tie the knot.

Ryan has had his fair share of girlfriends over the years, but the American Idol host has never been engaged, nor has he gotten hitched.

So, could Aubrey be the one to make an honest man out of Ryan? Their fans sure hope so.

Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s fans want to know why Ryan Seacrest hasn’t popped the question yet

Aubrey recently uploaded a photo of herself having fun in the kitchen as she struck a pose, wearing a pair of bunny ears and enjoying a glass of wine as she showed off a spread of food on the counter.

“Me after finally reading through everyone’s bday comments !!!! 🤗🤗🤗,” Aubrey captioned the photo.

She continued, “Lol this is my late response to saying THANK YOU to each and every person who wished me a happy birthday on my last post 🥰 You have truly all warmed my heart and I am making an effort to be in touch with my people more. Life is crazy and per usual my favorite way of celebrating life is by disconnecting from my phone and social media. Love you guys and thank you endlessly for your love and support 😘💋💕 HAPPY SCORPIO SEASON ♏️”

Aubrey, who celebrated her 26th birthday last month, was met with thousands of likes. In the comments section of her post, Aubrey was questioned by some curious fans who wanted to know if perhaps Ryan finally asked her to become Mrs. Seacrest.

Did Ryan secretly propose to Aubrey on her 26th birthday?

One of Aubrey’s IG followers commented on her “scrumptious” food spread and added, “Hmm still no ring,” after noticing that Aubrey’s left finger seemed to be bare.

“Waiting on that ring,” wrote another one of Aubrey’s fans. “Ring ring.”

Aubrey’s followers wonder whether Ryan might have proposed. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked, “No ring?”

Ryan has never been engaged despite some long-term relationships with some gorgeous A-list women

Before Aubrey came into his life, Ryan was linked to several other women who never graduated to fiancee or wife status during their relationships.

Ryan has dated several A-list beauties, including Terri Hatcher, Julianne Hough, Shana Wall, Shayna Taylor, and was linked to former Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz.

During a 2017 episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the future Wheel of Fortune host dished on why he’s never asked any of his girlfriends to become his wife.

“The truth is I have this thing that I don’t want to screw it up, and a lot of times they get screwed up,” Ryan revealed to his co-host Kelly Ripa and their audience.

“And so, I figured the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up,” Ryan joked.

Although Ryan has never asked a woman to marry him, Ryan admitted that he once was on the verge but didn’t follow through.

“I did get close, and I didn’t do it,” Ryan shared, “and it was the right move.”