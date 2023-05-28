What is the difference between Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother: All-Stars?

Big Brother 25 arrives this summer on CBS.

But in addition to the BB25 cast, fans may get a bonus season during the winter months.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, CBS was discussing having a “celebrity all-stars version” soon.

Something may have been lost in translation because that’s not something the network has done before.

The good news buried within the chatter is that Big Brother fans may get to watch something fun this winter.

What it is might have to remain a mystery for a bit longer.

The difference between Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother All-Stars

With Celebrity Big Brother, producers pay celebrities to come to play the game for a few weeks.

The seasons typically last less than a month and happen during winter.

In the past, CBS has used Celebrity Big Brother as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics.

And with Big Brother All-Stars, the producers invite back people who have played the game in a prior season.

Examples of Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother All-Stars

Three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother USA have taken place.

In the last installment, MMA fighter Miesha Tate beat out reality TV star Todrick Hall and Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

That Winter 2022 season also featured actor Todd Bridges, NBA player Lamar Odom, and model Shanna Moakler.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 took place during Summer 2020. It featured many familiar former houseguests, including Cody Calafiore (BB16), Nicole Franzel (BB18), Da’Vonne Rogers (BB17), and Christmas Abbott (BB19).

Much like Survivor has done an all-winners season in the past, some Big Brother fans would like to see that take place on their show.

A shorter winter version of Big Brother featuring only former winners could work, especially since many of them are now parents.

There have also been rumors about a second-chance season of Big Brother happening, which would give players who came close to winning another shot.

CBS is already running a Big Brother 25 television commercial to create buzz for the show.

The bad news is that the start date for the BB25 cast was postponed due to the Writers Strike.

It will lead to more content in the fall from Big Brother producers, with episodes airing during primetime hours.

It could be interesting to see how the network works out its schedule with 90-minute Survivor episodes also debuting in the fall.

Looking ahead to that new season, a Survivor 45 cast list was leaked.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.