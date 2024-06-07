What is Ashley Michelle’s job? Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star earns her money

90 Day Fiance viewers have come to know Ashley Michelle as a witch, but the Rochester, New York native doesn’t earn an income solely by chanting “Hocus Pocus.”

Money has been a point of contention between Ashley and her husband, Manuel Velez Rojas.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we watched as Ashley and Manuel’s latest argument developed over money.

When the duo visited a lawyer to discuss signing a postnuptial agreement, Manuel was appalled to learn that Ashley owed $100,000 in student loan debt.

So, how exactly has Ashley used her college education to earn a living? Let’s take a look.

Ashley has described herself as a “spiritual guide” who helps “other mystics take up space online” on her Instagram page.

Ashley Michelle is an entrepreneur with several business ventures under her belt

Ashley’s Instagram bio link takes her followers to her laundry list of online businesses centered around her witchy work.

Star Seed Shadows is Ashley’s main business, which she uses to connect with clients via her astrology courses and one-on-one sessions.

Ashley’s business also offers merchandise through her Star Seed Shadows store, selling hoodies, t-shirts, coffee mugs, and beanies.

In addition to her witchy work, the self-proclaimed “Gym Girlie” earns a living teaching spin classes.

She also pads her paychecks by recording personalized videos and messages on Cameo. A two-and-a-half-minute-long video costs $40, while a personal message costs $19.99.

Ashley also hosts a podcast, The Goddess Complex, offers “spiritually-infused” fitness mentorships, and plugs her brand on her YouTube channel, where she refers to herself as a “witch on a weight-loss journey.”

Ashley also earns an income from 90 Day Fiance

Aside from her business ventures, Ashley earns a paycheck from filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Ashley has appeared on Season 10 of the flagship series and is currently on Season 8 of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Happily Ever After?

Reportedly, 90 Day Fiance cast members earn between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

With 20 episodes in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, including the Tell All, and the 15 episodes we’ve watched so far this season on Happily Ever After?, it’s likely Ashley has racked up close to $35,000 from filming alone.

Ashley is looking for assistance to pay off her student loans

Although it appears that Ashley is well on her way to financial success, she recently asked her Instagram followers if they’d be interested in helping her take care of her student loan debt.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers, “Wanna help me pay back my student loan debt????”

Ashley included a link to her Cameo bio, encouraging her fans to book a personalized video to help her overcome her debt mountain.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.