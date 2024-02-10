90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Michelle is celebrating 100-lb. weight loss — See her before-and-after pics

Ashley Michelle is proud of herself, and rightfully so.

That’s because the 90 Day Fiance newbie has dropped an impressive amount of weight, and she’s worked hard to do it.

Ashley uploaded before-and-after photos to Instagram over the weekend to show just how much her hard work has paid off.

In the “before” photo on the right, Ashley donned a form-fitting purple tank and black leggings as she posed inside the living room of her Rochester, New York home.

Ashley’s “after” photo, on the left, featured the reality television star posing for a selfie inside the gym, where she breaks a sweat to maintain her new fit and slim physique.

The self-proclaimed witch was clad in a black graphic tee paired with burgundy-colored leggings in the fierce photo.

Ashley has officially dropped 100 pounds

“Officially -100 lbs,” Ashley began her caption.

“Honoring myself, my work and my determination. It may sound cliche but you really can do whatever you put your mind to,” she continued.

“This was by far the hardest thing I’ve done – and I’ve done A LOT of hard s**t. Proud of me 🥹,” she concluded, adding the hashtags #weightlosss, #weightlosstips, #weightlosstruggle, #shadowworker, #spiritualawakenings, and #blackgirlslosingweight.

Unsurprisingly, Ashley’s post was met with plenty of compliments from her fans and followers, who gushed over her new and improved figure.

Ashley’s fans are proud of her accomplishment

“Congratulations you look great and I know you feel even better,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another told Ashley she looked “amazing,” deeming her a “goddess.”

Ashley gets support from her fans. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

Others credited Ashley with looking “awesome” and “sexy,” adding plenty of flattering emojis to their comments.

Ashley switches it up to keep her body in shape

Ashley not only hits the gym to keep herself trim and strong, but she also teaches spin classes as a cycling instructor and has come up with other clever ways to move her body and burn calories.

Earlier this month, Ashley shared a video on TikTok that showed her at a pole fitness class burning off extra calories, teaching one of her spin classes, and lifting free weights at the gym.

In the text over her TikTok, Ashley wrote, “Finding new ways to move my body.”

Then, in the caption of the post, she explained, “Never bored of moving my body because I’m always spicing up my routine🌶️ #90dayfianceoftiktok #wlsjourney #wlscommunity #deadliftmotivation #gymhaulclothes #polefitnessbeginner #cyclinglife #cyclingclass #cyclinginstructor #witchyvibes🔮🕯️🌙.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley has said her weight loss is from “A ton of hard work, discipline & commitment.”

Ashley has worked hard to get where she is today. She has every right to be proud of her dedication and certainly looks terrific.

