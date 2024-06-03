Ashley Michelle asks 90 Day Fiance viewers for help to pay off her student loan debt

Ashley Michelle has racked up $100,000 worth of debt, and she is hoping her fans will help her pay it off.

In Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we learned that Ashley has accumulated some major debt.

While visiting with a lawyer to discuss signing a post-nuptial agreement with her husband, Manuel Velez Rojas, Ashley revealed that she is indebted to the tune of $100,000.

Manuel was shocked to discover that his wife was keeping her financial burden from him, especially since the purpose of signing the post-nup was to protect Ashley financially.

As Manuel told TLC’s producers during a solo confessional, “Before coming to the lawyer, I was annoyed. But once I found out about Ashley’s debt, I was really in shock.”

“I knew she was really bad at managing money, but this is another level,” Manuel added.

Ashley Michelle shares how her fans can help her pay off her student loan debt

Now that Ashley’s financial situation has been aired on national television, she isn’t shying away from using her reality TV fame to ask for financial assistance.

Ashley took to Instagram, where she asked her fans and followers to help her pay off her student loan debt in her Stories.

In her first slide, Ashley shared a professional photo of herself posing on a sofa. In the caption above the picture, she asked her followers, “Wanna help me pay back my student loan debt?”

Ashley is hoping her fans will help her pay off her debt. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

In the next slide, Ashley uploaded a photo of herself posing on the rocks at the beach and included a link that read, “Book a Cameo.”

How is Ashley earning income to pay off her debt?

It appears that in addition to her work as a spiritual guide and mentor, Ashley is earning some extra cash recording Cameos for her fans.

According to her Cameo bio, Ashley earns $40 for personalized, three-minute videos and $20 for personalized messages.

According to her reviews, Ashley’s customers are pleased with her recordings, giving her a five-star rating.

In addition to selling Cameos, Ashley’s witch work also earns her an income.

The Rochester, New York native runs her business, Star Seed Shadows, which features her work as a “spiritual and business development mentor and healer.”

Ashley also sells witchy merchandise on her website, records a podcast, The Goddess Complex Podcast, and offers clients “Spiritually Infused Fitness” mentoring.

In addition to her spiritual work, Ashley also teaches spin classes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers side with Manuel

Although Ashley has no qualms about asking her fans to help pay off her debt, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were siding with Manuel after Sunday night’s episode.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ashley’s critics spoke out, and many agreed that Manuel is the one who needs financial protection from her, not the other way around.

“Ashley trying to get a post nup to protect herself from Manuel, but Manuel is looking at her like….bish I need protection from you and your 100K in debt,” wrote @Kimmnng.

Another one of Ashley’s critics called her out for keeping her debt a secret from Manuel.

“Manuel has a point. The whole time Ashley was talking about how secretive he was, meanwhile, she was holding one of the biggest secrets of all,” they griped.

Yet another 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewer questioned Ashley’s desire for a post-nuptial agreement.

HUH 🤔 a POST NUP

Doesn’t ASHLEY have a DEBT of $100k

So what would that POST NUP say

The FULL DEBT is HERS cuz I am positive MANUEL doesn’t want any part

“HUH a POST NUP Doesn’t ASHLEY have a DEBT of $100k So what would that POST NUP say The FULL DEBT is HERS cuz I am positive MANUEL doesn’t want any part of her WITCH BUSINESS,” read the tweet.

Ashley and Manuel decided at the end of their episode that they were ready to draft their post-nuptial agreement, so we’ll have to wait until next Sunday to discover whether they actually went through with it.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.