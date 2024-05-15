90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Michelle shares workout secret as she debuts thinner-than-ever frame

Ashley Michelle is sporting an incredibly fit physique these days, and the 90 Day Fiance personality is sharing how she achieved it.

Since debuting her storyline in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, Ashley has gained a massive following on social media.

Ashley is an open book with her fans and followers on Instagram, sharing everything from her witchy work to her workout routine and diet choices.

Anyone who follows Ashley on Instagram knows that she holds herself accountable when it comes to her healthier new lifestyle.

After dropping an impressive 100 pounds, Ashley is still pushing herself, and the results are beyond incredible.

In a recent Instagram Story, Ashley shared a mid-workout selfie, showing off her slimmed-down figure as well as sharing her cardio routine.

Ashley Michelle is a cardio queen

Ashley posed in a black sports bra, leopard-print bike shorts, and a waist trainer for the snap, showing off her ever-shrinking waistline and sculpted muscles.

Ashley shared her cardio routine with her fans and followers. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

In the caption, Ashley shared one secret to her weight loss: her cardio routine.

“Current cardio split,” Ashley began before listing that she does the StairMaster on Level 8 for 45 minutes three times per week in addition to Spin for 45 minutes twice weekly.

Not only does Ashley break a sweat at the gym on the StairMaster and lift weights, but she’s also a spin class instructor.

The self-proclaimed “Gym Girlie,” per her Instagram bio, has worked hard to achieve her 100-pound weight loss.

Ashley shares how she changed her lifestyle and stuck to it

In March 2024, the Rochester, New York native uploaded a video featuring before-and-after photos of herself.

In the caption, Ashley urged her fans and followers to chase their passions.

“We are all passionate about something. We all have that dream, that desire that slow burn 🔥 for something that is even bigger than us,” the TLC star wrote.

“But we do nothing about it because we feel like we aren’t good enough, we will never be or we don’t have the right vibe, look or aesthetic. It’s all noise. It’s all bulls**t.”

In the comments section of the post, Ashley was asked how she changed her lifestyle.

As she explained, “Baby steps over time and every time I got set back I just started again.”

Ashley told a fan she took “baby steps” to get to where she is today. Pic credit: @ashleymichelle_90day/Instagram

“I wasn’t hard on myself and I took my time,” Ashley added. “I started this journey ( for real for real) in 2021.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.