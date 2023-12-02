What happened to Kiko from Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med alum Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran quickly became a fan favorite during Season 5 of the hit yachting show.

Kiko’s charming personality and cooking skills made him easy to love.

However, the chef struggled to live up to Captain Sandy Yawn’s standards even though he cooked 72 dishes from around the world for one dinner.

After failing to provide a good Las Vegas-themed dinner, Kiko was fired, making way for Malia White’s then-chief boyfriend, Tom Checketts, to take over the galley.

Kiko’s close bond with chief stew Hannah Ferrier only added to his Below Deck Med fame.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s been over three years since Kiko was on the show, and it’s time to catch up with the chef.

What happened to Below Deck Med alum chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran?

The Brazilian-born chef has traveled the world, living outside the spotlight since appearing on Below Deck Med.

According to his Instagram feed, Kiko has been cooking all over the world with his fiancée, Nicole Skwara, by his side. After the show ended, the chef scored a two-year cooking deal to work on a catamaran with Nicole.

Kiko hasn’t been active on Instagram too much, with his last IG post from Bali in June of this year. However, he still offers a cameo appearance for fans looking for a special message from the chef.

Once the show ended, Kiko continued sharing his cooking talent, but this time with a cookbook. The Surfers Cookbook features some of Kiko’s signature dishes.

Is Kiko still friends with Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med?

Not long after Kiko left, Hannah was fired for having Valium and a CBD pen undeclared on the yacht. Both storylines had Below Deck Med fans in an uproar for the rest of Season 5.

These days, though, Hannah and Kiko have put all the Below Deck Med drama behind them and remain good friends.

Over the summer, Hannah shared an Instagram Story of her reuniting with Kiko as they enjoyed wine time.

The talented chef doesn’t speak much about the show, nor has he been spotted with anyone from the Below Deck family besides Hannah.

Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran has cemented his place in Below Deck Med history with his firing, but most of all, because of his personality and what he brought to the show. Kiko likely won’t return – especially with Captain Sandy still running the boat.

In other Below Deck Med news, the Season 8 mid-season trailer dropped, sharing even more interior drama is coming thanks to Kyle Viljoen. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle rages at Lily Davison in a new sneak peek video, proving he’s still a problem.

Were you a Kiko fan?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.