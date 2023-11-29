Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen share shocking friendship update, Below Deck Med stars react to news

In an interesting turn of events, Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen shared a shocking update about their friendship.

The news has their Below Deck Med colleagues talking after a very turbulent season.

Not only did Kyle and Natalya have a nasty fight that led to her leaving the show, but as of a few weeks at BravoCon, she still wanted nothing to do with him.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya called out Kyle for his fake apology and was put on blast by Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher.

However, things seemed to have changed for Kyle and Natalya, hot on the heels of their biggest blow-up ever on Below Deck Med.

They released a joint statement talking about new beginnings and renewed friendship.

Taking to Instagram, the joint post featured them in three pictures from their time on Below Deck Med.

The caption explained how they are moving forward with a new chapter in their friendship, at least for now.

“It has been a year in the making but time heals most wounds however, we’re just glad to being back as friends again,” began their message. “We both realized we were going through the thick of it at the time the season started a year ago, especially within our personal lives but were so glad that we have each other to rely on, now more than ever.”

Below Deck Med Season 8 was filmed in August 2022. Natalya revealed earlier this fall on Watch What Happens Live that she blocked Kyle after the season, indicating a massive falling out.

All of that is behind them, as they explained further in the friendship update message.

“We’re happy to be back together and hopeful that the positive, crazy and outrageously great times are ahead. An early kick start to the new year with new memories! Thank you for being through it all with us and the caring messages. So much love to you! Nat & Kyle” ended the IG caption.

In the comments section, Natalya popped up to add even more to their statement, further proving that this reunion is the real deal.

“Life is way too short for bad vibes! Truly so happy that we are entering the new year with a clean slate. We’ve definitely experienced so many ups and downs but it’s all the ups that I will continue to hold close to my heart. The sun always shines after a storm 🤍🌞,” she wrote.

Natalya wasn’t the only Below Deck family member that reacted to this news either.

Below Deck Med stars weigh in on Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder reunion

Chef Jack Luby, who currently has his own issues with Kyle on the show, shared his happiness for them, as did Chef Dave White from Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

Captain Sandy was thrilled to hear Natalya and Kyle made up and sent them both love. Even Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson dropped a few emojis in the comments section for the Instagram post.

Over on Twitter, chief stew Tumi Mhlongo admitted she did not see this reconciliation coming at all.

1000000% didn’t see this coming 👀 https://t.co/eOTJ5gCtZw — Tumi Mhlongo (@TumiMhlongo) November 29, 2023

The Below Deck Med Season 8 trailer just dropped, revealing the drama is far from over on the show. There are even a couple of huge surprises, like a big return and a furious Captain Sandy Yawn.

Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder have rekindled their friendship, and a reunion is definitely needed after this bombshell. Only a few episodes remain until the finale, so hopefully, a reunion will be filmed soon.

Their friendship update comes after Kyle opened up about how difficult the season was for him, and Natalya shed light on where she stands with her boyfriend, AJ.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.