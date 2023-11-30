Below Deck Med spoilers: Kyle rages at Lily, Tumi is over the drama, happy Max and Captain Sandy’s frustrated

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that some things and some people never change as new stew Lily Davison feels the wrath of Kyle Viljoen.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has been deemed toxic and hard to watch because of the drama, especially with Kyle and Natalya Scudder.

Even though Kyle promised Captain Sandy Yawn that he would change after Natalya left, that’s so not the case.

Chef Jack Luby has become public enemy number one for Kyle, which is exactly where the latest preview from Bravo picks up.

The most recent episode ended with Kyle going in on Jack, who he felt was trying to turn Lily against him.

Lily quickly bonds with Jack because they are British, and Kyle feels threatened and immediately turns toxic again.

Kyle Viljoen rages at Lily Davison and Tumi Mhlongo is over the drama on Below Deck Med

In the preview video, Kyle tears down Jack while clashing with Lily and kicks off another drama-filled night in town.

Jack points out in his confessional that the drama definitely wasn’t Natalya because it’s still happening amid her absence.

Tumi also isn’t thrilled with Kyle, who has yet again “lit a stick of dynamite” on a crew night out. The chief stew wants everyone to behave.

Luckily, Max is ready for some fun and helps change the vibe as the group heads off to a new bar, where it’s shots all around. Lily and Max get their flirt on, which is just what Max hoped would happen. The Frenchman is so smitten; it’s cute.

Meanwhile, Luka Brunton and Jessika Asai also enjoy some playful banter. However, things go south again when Lily asks Jack about what happened with him and Kyle.

This, of course, sends Kyle into a tizzy where he begins throwing a fit, insisting that Jack is no friend of the interior and declaring Lily is either with them or Jack. Yep, Kyle lumps Tumi and Jessika in with him. Lily, though, acts like an adult and walks away.

However, she does have a chat with Tumi about the situation. Tumi thought the drama would be gone without Natalya, but nope, Kyle is still stirring the pot.

Captain Sandy Yawn is frustrated with the Below Deck Med crew

Back on the Mustique yacht, Captain Sandy is puttering around when she walks into the crew mess. It’s beyond a disaster, and Captain Sandy grows frustrated with her crew.

A flip of the scene shows her telling the group on the first day that keeping the crew mess clean was a deck team job and that the area should always be clean.

Captain Sandy has a right to be upset because the area was disgusting. No doubt, Luka will be getting an earful from the captain in the morning.

The end of the Below Deck Med Season 8 isn’t far off, with only a handful of episodes left to play out on Bravo.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer revealed the show has saved the best for last, including a shocking return.

Be sure to tune in to find out how this crew night out ends!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.