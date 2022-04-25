Below Deck Med alum Kiko Lorran engaged: Below Deck stars react to romantic proposal

Chef Kiko is ready to start a new chapter in his life the Below Deck family is here for it. Pic credit: Bravo and @hindrigolorran/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran got engaged over the weekend, and the Below Deck family couldn’t be happier for him.

Kiko was beloved by Below Deck Med viewers during his Season 5 stint. When Captain Sandy Yawn brought him to tears and eventually fired him, fans were Team Kiko enduring a slew of backlash for the captain.

Since his time on the Bravo show, Kiko has been living his best life traveling the world and cooking. Kiko’s long-time girlfriend and now fiancé Nicole has been by his side the entire time.

Below Deck Med alum Kiko Lorran engaged

The talented chef used Instagram to share that he popped the question to Nicole, who wasted no time saying yes. Kiko had several different slides in his IG post, including the proposal video.

There was also an image of the couple kissing as Nicole showed off her new bling. The picture kicking off the post is a photo of them smiling, with Nicole casually placing her hand on his shoulder with her ring finger on display.

“I really love this chapter of my life! And now I hope to build and share more and more with you. I love you so much @nicole.skwara, I will try to make you happy forever ❤️💍👸” Kiko captioned the post.

Nicole shared her own social media post; she included three pictures from the special day.

“Of course, yes!💍This is becoming to good to be true! So happy and excited to spent many more adventures with my best friend and partner in crime for the rest of my life❤️ CANT WAIT what’s coming soon😍🌴I love You!” Nicole wrote on the IG post.

Below Deck stars react to Kiko’s engagement news

Kiko’s engagement announcement was flooded with so much love for the happy couple. Some famous faces from the Below Deck family appeared in the comments section.

Hannah Ferrier was one of the first to gush over her friend’s news. As Below Deck Mediterranean viewers know, Hannah and Kiko became very close during Season 5. Based on their exchange on his post, they are still good friends.

“Congrats guys!!!!! I am so so happy for you 💗💗 It’s amazing when two gorgeous souls like you guys find each other! You will have an amazing happily ever after!!! Now make babies 😂😂,” Hannah wrote.

Kiko replied to his friend with even more exciting news, writing, “@hannahferrier234 isssaaa thank you so much, the honey moon it will be in Australia, I hope there is a sofa for us in your house 😂😂! Babies for sure ❤️.”

Alex Radcliffe, Jessica More, and Aesha Scott also gushed over Kiko’s engagement.

Below Deck Med alum Julia d’Albert and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray also shared the congrats to the happy couple.

Chef Kiko Lorran is the latest Below Deck Mediterranean alum to get engaged. His news comes hot on the heels of not only Hannah Ferrier’s wedding but alum Anastasia Surmava’s engagement.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.