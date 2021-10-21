What happened to Jonathan Rivera on 90 Day Fiance?

Jonathan Rivera has found love again and he got a reaction from ex-wife Fernanda Flores. Pic credit: @jonathan.rivera.5836/Facebook/TLC/YouTube.

Jonathan Rivera starred in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with Fernanda Flores, who he met in Mexico while on vacation.

However, the former couple went their separate ways less than a year after getting married in 2018.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has not appeared on the series since, leaving viewers wondering what happened with the real estate agent.

In the sixth season of the TLC series, Fernandes Flores and Jonathan Rivera’s relationship was seemingly doomed from the start.

Flores moved into a Rivera’s home and found women’s underwear before settling in with him. They also had an explosive argument after she accused him of dancing with another woman in a nightclub.

Here is everything we know about Rivera and his life after 90 Day Fiance.

Jonathan welcomes first child

Last year, Jonathan Rivera got engaged to his girlfriend, Janelle Miller. The former 90 Day Fiance star announced the news on Instagram in June 2020 – about a year after he split from Flores.

As previously reported, Rivera took his relationship further with his fiance and announced that they were expecting their first child together in March.

He shared the news on Facebook, revealing that they are having a son, due in August.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret…We will be welcoming our first child, our Son, in August!” He wrote in the caption, adding:

“We love him so much already, we couldn’t be more excited!

The former 90 Day Fiance star shared the joyous news that his fiancé had a successful pregnancy, revealing his son’s name and weight.

“Business in the front, party in the back – you’re just like your daddy! Welcome to the world, Jackson Miller Rivera, born 8/19/2021 – 8lbs. 9oz. & 22.5in. Mom & Dad love you to death already!” Rivera wrote, before thanking those who have supported his new family, adding:

“Thank you so much to all the family and friends who have called to check on us. Janelle is healthy, the baby is healthy, God is SO good!”

It appears that the former reality TV star is focused on his real estate business and family; most of his social media posts are about his son and his seemingly successful business.

Flores stars in The Single Life

While Jonathan has moved on from the TLC series and started a family, his ex-wife Fernanda has starred in 90 Day: The Single Life.

She expressed her opinion about Rivera’ moving on with his fiancé but has found love in the series.

After dating and playing the field, Flores started dating Noel Mikaelian — a professional boxer from Germany. They were roommates and hit it off, and according to her Instagram, they are still going strong.