Jonathan Rivera is going to be a dad — 90 Day Fiance alum announced fiancee Janelle Miller’s pregnancy

Former 90 Day Fiance personality Jonathan Rivera reveals he’s expecting his first child with fiancee, Janelle Miller. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jonathan Rivera is expanding his family with his fiancee, Janelle Miller. Jonathan took to his Facebook with the announcement that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Jonathan began dating Janelle in May of 2019 and the couple shared their engagement news in June 2020. Although he initially opted to keep her identity a secret after his very public separation from ex-wife Fernanda Flores, Jonathan has been open with his followers and fans in sharing his love for Janelle.

Now, the couple will be adding a baby to their little unit, and from the looks of it, they couldn’t be more excited.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jonathan shares pregnancy news on social media

Jonathan took to his Facebook to announce that the couple was expecting their first child. In the post, Janelle stands on the beach, with her feet in the water. Wearing a black bathing suit cover-up, she cradles her growing baby bump with the blue background of the sea and sky behind her.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret…” Jonathan wrote in the caption. “We will be welcoming our first child, our Son, in August! We love him so much already, we couldn’t be more excited! [blue heart emoji] #firstborn.”

Jonathan and Janelle shared their engagement news in June 2020, three months after his divorce from Fernanda was finalized. Even at the time, Jonathan’s love for Janelle was apparent.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Jonathan and Fernanda’s feelings for one another were ‘real’, but they couldn’t make it work

90 Day Fiance fans watched as Jonathan and Fernanda were introduced as part of the Season 6 cast of the franchise. At the time, the couple started out strong and seemed to have deep chemistry with one another.

However, as certain 90 Day Fiance relationships tend to do, the fractures between them became too much to bear. They battled jealousy issues, one that infamously culminated in a massive blowout fight between the pair in the parking lot of a nightclub.

When Fernanda expressed interest in moving to Chicago for modeling gigs, Jonathan was resistant to leaving his already established life.

Eventually, the couple ended up calling it quits and moving on. Jonathan spoke with InTouch Weekly in 2019 confirming their separation and the end of their relationship.

“I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22, [2018]” Jonathan admitted at the time. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important.”

He continued, “My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real.”

Whatever the case, it seems that his separation and divorce from Fernanda was for the best considering the direction his life has taken with Janelle.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.