What happened to Babs from My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Babs Thore on My Big Fat Fabulous Life was a force to be reckoned with.

She lit up the screen when she was on, and her sense of humor was endearing.

Whitney Way Thore and her parents starred in the TLC show throughout the run, with viewers growing attached to Babs and Glenn.

Last season, Whitney shared Babs’ struggle after having two strokes. Her bounceback and setbacks were chronicled, with everyone championing her to improve.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when the cameras shut down following the end of the season.

Here’s what happened to Babs on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Babs Thore remembered on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

The new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life opened with the news that Babs Thore had passed away after suffering another stroke worse than any of her previous ones.

In the confessionals, Whitney Way Thore and her father, Glenn, and brother, Hunter, talked about what happened and how they are navigating their new life without Babs.

Some of her viewing and services were shown, including Whitney’s friends Todd, Tal, and Heather singing at the funeral. Her other friends, Buddy, Jessica, and Ashley, attended the viewing and funeral.

Whitney Way Thore has difficulty moving on

Several weeks after the memorial service and funeral were filmed, the season picked up.

Whitney Way Thore talked about the difficulty she has with her mom not being around, and that will only be complicated by the fact she found out she has a half-sister whom Glenn fathered before meeting and marrying Babs.

She has been very raw during her confessionals, breaking down from the grief of losing her mom.

Babs and Whitney were incredibly close; losing that hasn’t been easy. She has attempted to focus on Glenn, with him moving into her home, as they took care of everything in the house he once shared with Babs.

As the season progresses, viewers will get a close look at how Whitney moves through the various stages of grief and works on building a relationship with her long-lost half-sister. Based on the previews, it won’t be easy, but it is the next step in life that Glenn believes Babs would have wanted them to take.

Whitney’s mom will forever be remembered for her kindness and sass; the memorial service and funeral were fit for a queen.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.