What happened to Alex from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson has fans buzzing after he made a surprise appearance on Bravo this week.

Alex was in the audience at Watch What Happens Live to support his pal and former costar, Chase Lemacks.

The two guys met on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and have been best mates since then.

WWHL host Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask Alex some burning questions, such as if Alex is in touch with his Winter House fling, Danielle Olivera.

“Yeah, we stay in touch. That dust is all settled,” he smirked.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Alex also revealed to Andy that he’s on the market and doesn’t have his sights set on anyone in the Bravo family, even though Andy offered to play matchmaker.

Alex and Chase on the WWHL red carpet. Pic credit: @alexpropson/chase_Lemacks/Instagram

What has Alex been doing since Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4?

Once he wrapped his gig on Parsifal III, Alex tried his hand at a different type of reality TV. Alex joined Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood and several more Bravo stars for Winter House Season 3.

It was really on Winter House that fans got to know the real Alex. The yachtie stirred up girl trouble as he set his sights on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel.

However, Summer House star Danielle had her eye on Alex, who eventually gave in to her on a drunk night. They hooked up, squashing any chance he had with Jordan. Alex was the player of Winter House, that’s for sure.

Based on his Instagram account, Alex has also switched to a new career since the last time we saw him on TV.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson becomes a fitness coach

Alex’s IG bio no longer has yachtie and now lists The Nauti Man and Entrepreneur. The Nauti Man is Alex’s fitness coaching business, which he promotes on social media.

The Nauti Man helps people achieve their weight loss and fitness goals in a healthy manner, resulting in a life change instead of a quick fix. Alex seems to be doing well because he has several client transformation posts on his Instagram account.

Even though he’s focused on fitness, Alex hasn’t given up on his modeling and acting dreams.

Front Management reps Alex. He also has some of his modeling moments on social media.

Alex has become good friends with Chef Cloyce Martin, who was with Chase on WWHL. The three guys hit up New York City together, showing they had quite a good time.

Alex Propson won’t return to the Below Deck franchise anytime soon but supports his friends Chase and Cloyce as the drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 heats up.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.