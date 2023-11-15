Jordan Emanuel disses Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson after Danielle Olivera hookup on Winter House

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel has dissed Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson after he hooked up with Danielle Olivera on Winter House.

Alex has been a player from the second he walked into Winter House, given a completely different vibe than he did on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

After all, Alex didn’t even put the moves on his crush, Mads Herrera, because she hooked up with Gary King during Season 4 of the sailing show.

That is not the case on Winter House, where Alex put the moves on Jordan the first night and then had sex with Danielle a couple of nights later.

Then, the next night, after he hooked up with Danielle, Alex was back to trying to get with Jordan.

Now, his flirtatious and playboy ways are coming back to bite Alex.

Jordan Emanuel disses Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Prospson after Danielle Olivera hookup

Danielle and Jordan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the most recent episode of Winter House. In true Andy fashion, he asked the two ladies to play a game that had them shading their costars.

Alex came up a couple of times. One of which was a question asking the least sexy thing about the yachtie.

While Danielle said his back tattoo because it gives off Ben Affleck’s back tattoo vibes, Jordan went all in on dissing him.

“I would say that he’s just for the streets,” Jordan stated.

The final question was to Jordan, asking who she thought was the thirstiest person on Winter House.

“I mean, Alex,” she said without hesitating.

For his part, Alex has also addressed his getting busy with Danielle.

Alex Propson talks fling with Winter House star Danielle Olivera

Speaking with Decider, Alex opened up about his flirty ways on Winter House and what attracted him to the Summer House star.

“She knew what she wanted. I knew what I wanted. It was very simple, and it just worked,” he explained.

In regards to Alex putting the moves on Jordan hours after he had sex with Danielle, the yachtie admitted there needed to be better communication.

“You got to make sure that communication is very clear and you’re both on the same page, which I tried tirelessly to do,” Alex shared.

One thing is for sure. Alex has quite a predicament with his crush on Jordan and sleeping with Danielle, especially as he continues to pursue them both.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans must continue watching Alex Propson on Winter House to see how his vacation fun with the ladies turns out.

However, Alex did admit that he did have one romance in the house. Alex developed a bromance with Vanderump Rules star Tom Schwartz, which Alex said might have been the best romance on the show.

Are you watching Alex on Winter House?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.