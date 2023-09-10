Wells Adams says Bachelor in Paradise copied this idea from Love Island

Bachelor in Paradise is coming back soon, and Wells Adams is spilling a bit of tea ahead of the latest season.

The BIP bartender says another reality TV dating show inspired an unpopular twist.

But it’s all good, at least according to him, because he feels like Love Island ripped off Bachelor in Paradise first, so it’s only fair — right?

And while it may have been a good idea on Love Island, it wasn’t great on BIP.

The Casa Amor-style twist separated the ladies from the men and introduced a new group of Bachelor Nation babes.

Just like on Love Island, the move is supposed to test their connection, but it backfired badly, and Jesse Palmer got a big “f**k you” from the original group of women, who stood on their balcony and told him off.

Wells Adams opens up about Love Island ‘rip off’

While chatting with Nick Viall on Thursday for The Viall Files podcast, Wells opened up about the unpopular move last season that had the women hating on Jesse.

He obviously watches Love Island, or at least the USA version since his wife is the host now. And he admits that Casa Amor is a great twist for the show.

It splits up the couples temporarily and tempts them with a whole new crew of hotties to see who is the real deal and who isn’t ready to commit. Casa Amor always causes at least one breakup, and Wells thought trying on Bachelor in Paradise would be a good idea, too.

“Yeah, we should do that.’ First of all, Love Island ripped off Paradise originally, so we can go rip off some of their good s**t,” he told Nick.

Another reason Wells doesn’t feel bad about the Love Island rip-off is because “No one’s making new s—t anymore!”

“I remember when we did it. It’s funny because Sarah hosts Love Island USA — and yeah, we separated everybody and [they] got so angry.”

While Wells didn’t confirm that the twist wasn’t coming back when Season 9 debuts on Thursday, September 28, he sure did hint that it probably won’t happen again.

Wells shares ‘thoughts’ on Sarah Hyland call out on Love Island USA

Wells Adams was watching when Mike Stark accused his wife of being “disrespectful‘ on the most recent season of Love Island USA, and he has a lot to say about what happened.

“One guy called Sarah [out for] being rude,” he explained to Nick. “And I have a couple thoughts on that. First of all, it’s like, ‘Dude, this is a television show. What do you think’s happening?’ Of course, the host is going to ask, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ because America and the audience is all like, ‘Really?'”

He continued, “That’s kind of frustrating because if I was in her shoes, I would have been, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ But of course, she’s so sweet and was taken aback.”

Things could get interesting if Wells and Mike were ever in the same room. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender is definitely defensive of his wife, and he knows how reality TV works.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.