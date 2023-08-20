Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland called out by Islander for ‘disrespectful’ comment

Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland was taken aback when an Islander spoke his mind about her questioning one of the other contestants.

The dramatic moment arrived as Hyland showed up at the villa to reveal America had been voting for their “favorite boy and favorite girl.”

She indicated that the four men and four women with the fewest votes would risk being “dumped” from the island, ending their time on the show.

The four women were Taylor Chemlka, Hannah Ortega, Johnnie Garcia, and Taylor Smith. The four men at risk included Leonardo Dionicio, Mike Stark, Zay Harayda, and Keenan Anunay.

That shook things up as Kay Kay Gray watched her man head over to join the other cast members with the show host.

There were eight individuals at risk of going home, with two women and two men having to leave. After one of the guys was announced as having to leave, Hyland received an unexpected comment from one of the other Islanders during an interaction.

Love Island USA contestant called out host Sara Hyland’s question

After dramatic breaks, Hyland announced that Hannah O. received the fewest votes and, therefore, her “journey on Love Island was over.”

Next up, the Love Island USA host revealed which of the guys got the fewest votes from America. That was Keenan, which may have surprised castmates but probably didn’t surprise many of those who voted.

After Keenan shook hands and hugged the other guys, he went over and kissed Kay Kay. However, she told him she was leaving with him. She asked to speak and said she wanted to “voluntarily also leave” because she found what she’d come to the show for.

Kay Kay walked over with Keenan and sat next to Hannah. “You’re too good for me,” Keenan told her quietly as they sat together, with Kay Kay telling him he was “perfect.”

“Before you go anywhere, I want to make sure that you are absolutely happy with your decision,” Hyland said, prompting Kay Kay to tell her she had “no regrets.”

“Why are you saying it like that?” Mike asked, with Hyland asking if he meant her.

“It sounded mad disrespectful,” he told the surprised host.

“I’m being disrespectful?” Hyland said, followed by, “Ok then.”

Leo then whispered to Hyland that he apologized for Mike’s reaction, suggesting he was just “in the heat of the moment.”

“Boys will be boys, right?” Hyland told everyone after thanking Leo.

Mike’s comment toward the show host came back at him later, as Hyland revealed he was one of the other cast members who had to leave Love Island Season 5.

Fans react to Mike calling out Love Island host

Viewers and fans had plenty to say regarding the latest situation involving the Love Island host and cast members. Several called out Mike for disrespecting the show’s host.

“mike disrespecting sarah is willllddd then acting like he’s so cool for doing it man,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m sorry but Mike got eliminated after disrespecting Sarah….I had a good chuckle lmaooo,” another wrote.

Pic credit: @loveislandusa/Instagram

“If one more man disrespects Sarah I’m calling her husband,” a commenter wrote.

Another asked how Mike was “disrespecting Sarah” but then said they would’ve preferred to see Leo stay in the house over Mike.

Pic credit: @loveislandusa/Instagram

Hyland, who starred in ABC’s hit show Modern Family, has hosted Love Island USA since August 2022. The 32-year-old has already found the love of her life, as she married Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, also in 2022.

Love Island USA airs Sundays through Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.