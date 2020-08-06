Wells Adams is bartending at Bachelorette mansion amid theories they are filming Bachelor in Paradise

Wells Adams, a well-known figure in The Bachelor world, has shown up in one place where fans didn’t expect to see him.

He is currently serving up drinks at The Bachelorette resort in La Quinta, California. He normally saves his bartending skills for Bachelor In Paradise.

Given the many rumors about ABC trying to fit in a season of Bachelor In Paradise during The Bachelorette, his presence there does raise questions – and perhaps hopes that this could be the case.

Photos shared by US Weekly show Wells behind a bar chatting it up with Chris Harrison. No one else is around.

Wells Adams is in La Quinta and serving up drinks as the bartender

Wells himself has given no indication that he would be part of The Bachelorette or that another season of Bachelor In Paradise is in the works.

This morning, US Weekly reported that Wells was spotted bartending at the resort where Clare had been filming The Bachelorette. The website reported that he was there yesterday, August 5, and that his arrival came right in the middle of theories that a season of Bachelor In Paradise could be shot at the resort.

The photos are brand new and aren’t ones that were taken a few weeks ago when production was in quarantine.

Earlier this morning, we reported that Reality Steve doesn’t believe that Bachelor In Paradise is filming at the same resort as The Bachelorette. Even though Hannah Ann, Becca Kufrin, Wells, and more familiar faces are showing up, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

ABC previously revealed that The Bachelorette and The Bachelor are top priorities, so they come first. Bachelor In Paradise may not happen in 2020, but it could see a return in 2021 when international trips are possible again.

Unless, of course, ABC is trying to pull a fast one on us all.

Reality Steve did bring up a valid point: if Wells is at the resort for Bachelor in Paradise, where are all the contestants?

Wells Adams is directly linked to Bachelor In Paradise

Wells is directly linked to Bachelor In Paradise. Even though he himself was once a contestant who appeared on The Bachelorette, he has found love and is engaged.

He proposed to actress Sarah Hyland last year on the beach in what appeared to be Mexico. She could have visited him on the set of Bachelor In Paradise.

Sarah and Wells recently appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever where they opened up about life in quarantine.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.