Watch Terry Crews give Detroit Youth Choir the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has brought back some great acts from the past, and ten more competed on the season’s second episode.

As with a regular season of AGT, each of the judges and the host gets to send an act directly to the finale by pressing a Golden Buzzer.

Light Balance Kids got the Golden Buzzer on the season premiere, making them the first act to take one of the 11 spots on finale night.

And in the latest episode, the Golden Buzzer got pushed again, but not for the amazing performance by Aidan Bryant.

After finishing as the runner-up act on AGT Season 14, Detroit Youth Choir was invited back to participate in this All-Stars season.

Inviting them back was a great decision by the producers, as their emotional performance on Monday night was mesmerizing.

Terry Crews presses his Golden Buzzer for Detroit Youth Choir

In the video below, we see the full performance by Detroit Youth Choir on the second episode of AGT: All-Stars. This includes their introduction, the fan reaction, and the trio of judges speaking about what they just saw.

Then, host Terry Crews starts speaking about the performance as he walks up to the judging table, giving the viewers at home a heavy hint about what will happen next.

Even if you have seen the performance from Detroit Youth Choir live, it is worth re-watching the video here.

Detroit Youth Choir will perform again on AGT: All-Stars

On the season finale of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, we will see Detroit Youth Choir perform again as they compete against the rest of the final 11 acts.

There is a $500,000 prize on the line for the winner of this spin-off, and it is going to be very exciting to see which additional acts make it to the end.

Judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum also get a chance to press the Golden Buzzer for one of the acts performing later this season, so stay tuned to find out which ones get that advantage.

And for viewers wondering why there are only three judges this season, here’s why Sofia Vergara is not judging.

Ten more acts will be performing on AGT: All-Stars during the January 16 episode of the show, with one or two of them advancing to the already stacked group of finalists.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.