America’s Got Talent: See Aidan Bryant shock the judges in early release clip

Simon Cowell serves as one of the AGT-All-Stars judges. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/AdMedia

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars returns with a new episode on Monday, January 9.

The new spin-off from AGT has invited back some of the best performers from over the years to compete for a new cash prize.

On the season premiere, Light Balance Kids got the Golden Buzzer, sending them right to the finals this winter.

In addition to them, the Bello Sisters, an acrobatic trio, were rewarded a spot in the finals by the Superfans.

Now, a new group of 10 acts will be performing for the judges and the Superfans during the second episode of the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the acts to return to the stage is Aidan Bryant – someone who die-hard fans of the franchise will easily recognize.

Aidan Bryant performs on AGT: All-Stars

Back on America’s Got Talent Season 16, aerialist Aidan Bryant finished as the runner-up. Finishing in third place that season was comedian Josh Blue, with the $1 million prize going to magician Dustin Tavella.

Aidan is back to try again for that top prize, and ahead of his appearance on the show, the AGT producers have released an early look at his performance.

In the video shared below, judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, along with host Terry Crews, watch on as Aidan performs a fearless routine that has the audience gasping for air.

Take a look and judge for yourselves if Aidan is one of the contenders to win America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

More from AGT: All-Stars

Anyone tuning in to the first episode of the season saw that actress and model Sofia Vergara was not in attendance.

Sofia has served as a judge for the past few seasons of AGT, but she is not a judge for AGT: All-Stars.

For the next few weeks, more and more great acts from the past will be taking the stage in this winter season of the reality competition series.

A total of 60 acts compete for the grand prize, and 11 of them will advance to the finals where the Superfans will decide who becomes the champion.

He clearly has become a real fan favorite, putting him among the acts that the Superfans may celebrate again this winter.

As a reminder, the first two acts to advance on AGT: All-Stars were Light Balance Kids and Bello Sisters.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.