Was Angela Deem finally fired from 90 Day Fiance?

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Angela Deem in 2018 when she debuted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2 with Michael Ilesanmi.

Ever since, there has been a significant number of viewers hoping that Angela would not be cast on the show anymore.

Some have even begged TLC and Sharp Entertainment to let her go, going so far as to start more than one petition to that effect.

Over the years, 90 Day Fiance fans have spoken out about the way Angele acts, the way she treats Michael, and, most recently, her behavior in public after she got in a fight with a friend after a boozy night of reality star lip-syncing.

So when rumors started to circulate that Angela Deem was fired, those who have been waiting for that moment got excited about the idea of a new era of 90 Day Fiance that was without Angela and all her drama.

Are we going to see that Angela Deem-free era, though? It doesn’t look that way — at least not yet.

Angela Deem returns for 90 Day: The Last Resort amid rumors she was fired

As TLC gears up for the premiere of another 90 Day Fiance spinoff, rumors are circulating that one of the 90 Day: The Last Resort stars has been fired.

Angela is set to hit the small screen again with her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, on Monday when the new series kicks off.

In it, we’re expecting to see more explosive behavior as Angela actually had divorce papers ready for Michael, who admitted on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that he had cheated on Angela with another American woman.

So far, there’s no sign that Michael will be filming in person from the Florida resort along with the other 90 Day Fiance stars who are there to make their relationships work, but that’s not unusual as he’s still fighting for his visa, and hasn’t made it to the United States yet.

Angela Deem reacts to ‘news’ she was fired

After Angela’s hotel lobby scuffle that involved police last week, some 90 Day Fiance Instagram accounts started spreading stories about Angela’s firing, but they don’t look to be true at all.

It also seems that Angela isn’t happy about the firing rumors, as she even commented on one of the posts about it, making it clear that she’s not been fired and even calling the report “fake news.”

Originally written in Spanish, the caption on a photo of Angela Deem with a big red circle with a line through it said, “Angela was officially fired from #tlc do you think it’s fair?”

It took a few days for Angela to see it, but when she did, she responded, writing, “Well sorry I’m not fired# FAKENEWS.”

Pic credit: @ todoen90diasfans/Instagram

Then, Angela responded again, this time only adding a laughing while crying emoji.

It looks like 90 Day Fiance fans will have to put up with Angela for just a little bit longer.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.