90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem says she’s tired of Big Ed Brown using his neck disorder as a ‘security blanket’

Angela Deem offered her opinions on her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, and as expected, she didn’t hold back.

90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, The Last Resort, is slated to premiere in just a few days, and Angela spilled the tea about her co-stars.

Angela and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, joined four other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to work with a team of professionals to either resolve their relationship issues or call it quits for good.

Angela met up with Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith to discuss which couples she thinks benefited the most from their time at a Florida resort where they filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Surprisingly, Angela revealed that Big Ed Brown and his fiancee, Liz Woods, reaped the most benefits during the retreat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I see Ed does this, and he says Liz does this for a camera, but actually, it’s both of them,” Angela told Rachel. “They love attention, but I do see Liz, in my opinion, loves Ed so much.”

After Angela praised Ed and Liz for the work they put in during the retreat, in true Angela fashion, she got in a jab aimed at Ed.

Angela Deem says Big Ed Brown uses Klippel-Feil syndrome diagnosis as a ‘security blanket’

“And I see Ed, you know, he does have a security blanket,” Angela continued. “You know, Ed’s got an insecurity about his height, and he’s got the little thing going on with his neck, and he uses that as a security blanket to wear.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ed was born with a condition known as Klippel-Feil syndrome. The condition is a “rare skeletal disorder primarily characterized by abnormal union or fusion of two or more bones of the spinal column (vertebrae) within the neck,” accounting for Ed’s disproportionately short neck.

Angela continued to speak about Ed and got frank, admitting that she was tired of him using his disorder as a crutch.

“I don’t want to hear about it anymore, honestly. Like Ed’s one of my favorites, but Liz loves you, and I’ve seen that on the show,” Angela added.

Angela dishes on her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates

Ed and Liz weren’t the only ones Angela discussed during her sit-down with Rachel. The 57-year-old Meemaw said that she found Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s marital issues to be the “most heartbreaking.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Asuelu broke down in tears as he confessed to cheating on Kalani during a recent preview for 90 Day: The Last Resort. As far as Molly Hopkins’ relationship with her now-ex, Kelly Brown, Angela thinks calling it quits was the right decision, calling their time on the spinoff a “disaster.”

As for Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren’s marriage, Angela confessed that Yara has “one hell of a personality,” but she still has love for her and Jovi.

At the end of it all, Angela is walking away from 90 Day: The Last Resort, a changed woman, she says, even working up to a point where she was able to identify what triggers her anger towards Michael.

“I’m learning something every week from their culture, and I really wasn’t embracing that. I wasn’t until the therapy. ‘Cause I’m trying, you know?” Angela shared.

When all is said and done, Angela says that viewers will have to wait until August 14 to find out which couples stand the test of time and which ones threw in the towel.

As she put it, “… some outcomes are bad, some are good, and mine, you just don’t know ’till you see it.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.